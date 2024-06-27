[WATCH]: Japanese Born Robert Griffin Shares Embarrassing Video Of Japan Destroying USA At American Football

Jan 20, 2024; Baltimore, MD, USA; ESPN college football and NFL analyst Robert Griffin III reacts on the sidelines before a 2024 AFC divisional round game between the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Team USA had the snot beaten out of them by Team Japan at the International Federation of American Football’s (IFAF) World Junior Championship. American Football is something that USA can proudly claim to be theirs. It is the sport they excel in, so losing 41-20, raises big questions.

Robert Griffin III, one of the few players who were born in Japan and made their way to the NFL, took to X(formerly Twitter) to share a clip of Japan’s destruction in tackle football. Playing for a place in the final against the 2-time champions at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Japan’s defense was the star of the show, choking the American offense to 7 in the first half. Meanwhile, their offense put 20 points over their opposition.

Video evidence of Japan kicking the snot out of the American National Team in American Football. pic.twitter.com/tJ2a0Ovi8Y — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) June 27, 2024

Even though USA fought back hard in the next three quarters, the damage was already done. Japan started the game on the front foot, scoring their first touchdown by forcing a fumble following a successful punt. Pinned on their half-yard line, the US attempted to respond but threw an interception that Japan returned for another touchdown.

Japan capped off the first half with two more scores, which included another 69-yard on-the-ground TD. The first half ended 27-7, which set the tone for the entire match.

Team USA has a rigid selection process. The NFL players are not allowed to compete. The team must include players from amateur football. All levels of NCAA and NAIA athletics are required to be represented, not just FBS. They have a thorough selection process.

Interested players have to submit their information, measurables, and highlights to the GMTM Digital Combine. The select few will get an invite to the team, covering: benefits, expectations, and team logistics. Then these athletes will get virtual and on-demand access to X’s & O’s, Technical Training,​ Mental Performance, Strength & Conditioning,​ etc. There is a cost to all of it.

Fans were embarrassed to see the team USA perform horribly and wondered how the players were selected.

NFL World Responds to Japan Embarrassing USA

Fans called the performance embarrassing, asserting that even the lowest-ranked college players should be able to beat Japan. Some were surprised to see a USA national team for football at all. Many fans criticized the team’s defense, with one user noting a size difference between the American and Japanese players and questioning if they were the same age.

A few fans called out the team for their lack of effort and desire. However, one fan viewed this as an optimistic sign for the future of football outside of the USA. This is what fans wrote. See for yourselves. Fans said,

Yeah, this is embarrassing. I know they can’t use current or former NFL players. But from the collegiate level even from D2, D3, and NAIA levels we can’t beat Japan? — Jonathan Baker (@Jayb_1411) June 27, 2024

Another chimed in

US has a Natl team? Shouldn’t they be like… good then? — Kurt Deninger (@KurtDeninger) June 27, 2024

A user noted,

Who plays on the USA team? That defense looks terrible. — Skol Geek (@SkolGeek) June 27, 2024

A fan pointed out,

The Japan O-Line vs American D-Line looks like men against boys. Like small college vs high school. Are they the same age? — Chuck Miller (@ChuckM65) June 27, 2024

Someone commented,

Embarrassing. I know it’s not a huge tournament, but the lack of desire VS growing momentum outside the US is just embarrassing. Is this even close to the best the US could manage? — CheapSeats (@cheap_seats) June 27, 2024

Others stated,

I count this as good news. The only way Japan wins like this is that the sport is growing world wide — That guy you know (@minkeymagik) June 27, 2024

Americans may have won 2 Championships but their road ends this time in Semis. Japan will take on Canada for the Gold medal match. Canada will be looking to defend its crown.