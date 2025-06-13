RGIII Explains How Myles Garrett Trains To Dominate After Minicamp Footage Emerges

Myles Garrett has been playing for the Cleveland Browns for eight years now. They drafted him No. 1 overall in 2017 and promptly went 0-17. It’s gotten better since then, but not by much. Just two winning seasons in eight years will frustrate any competitor. Their 3-14 mark last year was seemingly the last straw.

Garrett publicly requested a trade, citing his desire to play for a contender. However, that ambition was subdued when they offered him a four-year, $160 million contract that briefly made him the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history.

With his financials all settled, Garrett has been present and performing during offseason activities. He was filmed going harder than you’d expect in the drills at minicamp over the past week. As Robert Griffin III pointed out, Garrett’s aggression and dedication to going all out on every rep are what separates him from the herd.

“Myles Garrett is an unbelievable athlete. But this is what makes him special. Watch how he ATTACKS every drill as if it is his last. Training his mind and his body to only know one way of operating at FULL SPEED all the time. This is training to dominate.”

Fans simply had to agree. “Brings that pain all day long on game day,” said one. “Rare combination of talent and effort,” noted another. Looking at Garrett’s famously chiseled frame, another joked, “He’s about to get the ‘Random’ drug test again from a helmet-only practice. Just rename it the Garrett test.“

Another joked that, “If I were Aaron Rodgers, I’d ask the Steelers to bench me when they face the Browns. Just to be safe from him.”

Thankfully for Myles Garrett, it’s not just RG3 and a bunch of random Twitter users that have been impressed with his performance so far this offseason. Browns defensive line coach, Jacques Cesaire, likes what he sees, too.

Myles Garrett has bought in after the earlier trade request

Cesaire, who was a nine-year veteran with the Chargers who amassed 220 tackles, joined the Cleveland staff last year. He had previously served as the defensive line coach of the Texans in 2022 and 2023. When asked about Garrett’s commitment in the context of his trade request earlier this offseason, Cesaire played dumb before saying that Garrett is “all the way bought in”.

“Yeah, I don’t even remember that, OK? All right. That’s the first thing. The second thing, every player is entitled to their own opinion. If that’s how he felt at the time, that’s how he felt. People can change their minds. … Obviously he’s here now. He’s happy, he’s engaged with the guys. He was working his butt off yesterday, so Myles is here. He’s all the way bought in. He loves what we’ve done with the defensive line, and I know he can’t wait to get the season started.”

Myles Garrett earned his fourth First-Team All-Pro nod in the last five years in 2024, and it could be argued he had an even better year than he did in 2023 when he won Defensive Player of the Year. He had 14.0 sacks in both years, but he had an NFL-high 22 tackles for loss in 2024, compared to 17 in 2023.

After the big payday he received and his supposed championship ambitions, the bar will be set very high for Garrett moving forward.