“Watch Out Gronk”: Tom Brady Issues Cheeky Warning to Rob Gronkowski While Wishing Son Benjamin on His Birthday, Rob Responds

In a dazzling celebration of family milestones, NFL legend Tom Brady took to Instagram to share a heartwarming birthday post for his son Benjamin, who just turned 14. Through the post, Brady vividly charted Benjamin’s evolving journey over the past year, encapsulating timeless moments in photos: From gripping football moments to cherished quality time with siblings Vivian Lake and Jack, the snapshots showcased the essence of family bonds.

Brady portrayed a touching image of the father-son bond. He humorously warned former teammate Rob Gronkowski to ‘watch out’ for Benjamin’s growing stature. Brady added in the caption,

“You’ve grown so much, and not just in height (seriously, watch out @gronk) You’ve grown in kindness, smarts, and all-around awesomeness. Your ability to make people laugh, your knack for solving problems, and your endless debating skills make you a force to be reckoned with.”

Wrapping up the post, the seven-time Super Bowl champion expressed profound love for his son. He also playfully denied Benjamin’s request to stay up until 3 AM to play video games. Lovely parental humor to the message!

Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman Wish Benjamin on Tom Brady’ Post

Rob Gronkowski reciprocated with warm birthday wishes after Tom Brady playfully teased him about keeping an eye on Benjamin. Gronkowski referred to him as an “absolute stud” and encouraged him to continue excelling as he expressed admiration for Benjamin’s prowess on the field.

The camaraderie between Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski is known to everyone, however, watching Benjamin’s close relationship with the legendary wide receiver fills fans’ hearts.

Joining the chorus of well-wishers on Tom Brady’s post, former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman added his heartfelt birthday greetings to Benjamin. Edelman humorously mentioned Benjamin’s “full six-pack now” with a squirrel emoji.