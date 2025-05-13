Hollywood Actor Desperately Wants to Play Aaron Rodgers in a Movie

Aaron Rodgers is easily one of the most fascinating figures in sports. Along with being a four-time MVP and Super Bowl champion, he’s lived a dramatic life full of bold decisions and controversy. Rodgers has experienced so much that one actor is eager to portray him in a biopic. In fact, that actor has a clear idea of what aspects of Rodgers’ life he’d dive into.

Advertisement

A drama-filled story directed by Hollywood about Aaron Rodgers would surely attract plenty of viewers. You have to imagine some directors have already started drafting ideas around it. After all, Rodgers already starred in Netflix’s Aaron Rodgers: Enigma series.

Well, if Hollywood and Rodgers ever want to get a biopic off the ground, actor Josh Duhamel says he’s very interested in playing the lead role. He joined Julian Edelman on the Games with Names pod, where the host asked which sports figure Duhamel would want to portray in a film. His answer? You guessed it.

“I want an Aaron Rodgers movie,” Duhamel shared, much to the dismay of Edelman.

“You love Aaron Rodgers, huh? What the f*ck is this?” Edelman joked. “Maybe I do. It’s kind of like a sports movie, but it’s also like it goes into like some weird psychedelic thing,” Duhamel added.

It’s not the worst idea coming from the Shotgun Wedding actor. A dramatized look at Rodgers’ life off the field would probably be a hit with movie audiences. Pair that with his incredible successes on the field, and you’ve got yourself a sports movie. And who doesn’t like a sports movie?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Games with Names (@gameswithnames)

But being the loyal guy that he is, Edelman had a different idea for Duhamel. The former wideout thought Duhamel would be a perfect fit to play a 32- to 45-year-old Tom Brady in a biopic.

“Well, there’s some soap opera sh*t in Brady’s life too,” Edelman argued. “Maybe we make you the Brady movie? The Brady biopic? You could play, easy, a 32 to 45-year-old Brady.”

Although Duhamel didn’t seem to have much interest in a Brady biopic. He put forth his idea about the Rodgers movie and wasn’t too tantalized by the alternative option. Which makes sense, after all, Duhamel probably has a better read on what will click with audiences better.

All in all, it was a fun thought experiment between athlete and actor. Duhamel certainly looks like he’s at the prime point in his life to portray an older athlete in a film. The question becomes: will that film be centered around Rodgers or Brady? Only time will tell, but we know which he prefers.