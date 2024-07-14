WATCH: Travis Kelce Turns Trash Talking Into Romantic Moment For Swifties

Travis Kelce had a fun day out at the American Century Championship, a celebrity golf tournament, surrounded by Swifties and avid golf fans. The silver-tongued Tight-End managed to conjure up something romantic, impressing Swifties with his words when a fan mocked him for his tee-off.

Advertisement

A video of Kelce botching up multiple tee shots went viral. The first shot landed on a fan’s arm, while another went awry, leading a fan to mock him mercilessly, suggesting that even though he sucks at golf, he shouldn’t feel bad because he is still dating Tay-Tay.

The three-time Super Bowl winner didn’t let the fan have the last word. He took it with grace, responding, “You ain’t lying there.” Once again, he showed his smooth-talking persona and quick wit.

“it’s alright you still got taylor”

“you ain’t lying there”

im sobbing pic.twitter.com/LaJesdCNeK — Tayvis Nation (@tayvisnation) July 13, 2024

Swifties went gaga over the response, calling it a light-hearted remark needed in that situation. Some said watching him play golf and Taylor on a live stream made their afternoon. A fan even asserted that everyone should have someone like Kelce, who isn’t afraid to speak his mind. Fans said,

Now that man understood what was needed — Jaime (@Jaimeheartbeat) July 13, 2024

Another chimed in and wrote,

Watching Taylor on livestream and Trav plaing Golf on NBC ,thats my afternoon. Love it❤️ — Allison (@ilovemymanalot) July 13, 2024

Others stated,

Get you a man that like this honestly — Jessie London Eras 8/19 (@jessie_ttpd) July 13, 2024

American Century Championship is a celebrity tournament held annually since 1990 at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course in Nevada. The 54-hole, 3-day event is played for both entertainment and charity. This time both Jason and Travis Kelce along with Aaron Rodgers participated.

A lot can change in a year. A year ago, Kelce was a bachelor Two-time Super Bowl winning Tight End. Now, he is on top of the world, dating one of the most recognized faces on the planet, and is now a 3-time Super Bowl winner with a successful podcast and many projects in the pipeline.

The Chiefs’ celebrity tight end has had quite a year, from participating in golf outings to signing up for series, going international, and performing skits on stage.

Travis Kelce Sums Up the Craziest Year Of His Life

In an interview with NBC Sports, Travis emphasized how much fun he had this year, calling it one of the most interesting years of his life. He felt he was at the zenith when he and his brother Jason played each other in the 2022 Super Bowl, and he emerged victorious. However, life has only improved since then, and he can’t wait to see what the future holds:

“It’s been funniest year of my life. I can definitely say that. You know, I said that after the Super Bowl when I played my brother and meeting my brother at the mountaintop was the peak of my life. And you know it’s kind of keep going up and up from there. Who knows, man? who knows where this thing goes, if I get a chance to win another one.”

No one is having more fun than Travis Kelce. pic.twitter.com/ZlsisJoK8n — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) July 13, 2024

While Mahomes is the best player and face of the league, Kelce is not far behind. Thanks to the Swifties, more people worldwide recognize him than Mahomes. This transformation was unexpected. No player has risen in prominence more than Travis in such a short period of time.

He is truly enjoying himself, showcasing his extroverted personality to the fullest. As his retirement nears, another Lombardy would be a fitting send-off for one of the greatest Tight Ends of all time.