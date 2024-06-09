mobile app bar

Shedeur Sanders is Over the Moon as Sanders Clan Receive Brand New Custom Trucks

Nidhi
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
"Good Lawd": Proud Dad Deion Sanders is Beyond Delighted to See Shilo Sanders Playing Young 'Coach Prime' on BMF

Deion Sanders with his sons Shedeur (L) and Shilo Sanders (R). Picture Credits: Instagram @shilosanders

This offseason has been a season for swaggy rides for Deion Sanders’ quarterback son. First was his Tesla truck, which mesmerized the entirety of Colorado. Then came the majestic RAM TRX. However, the black beast of a vehicle needed an upgrade, Shedeur style.

The Buffs quarterback and his brother Shilo both received the trucks from Truck Ranch in Colorado. And they added their own personality to the vehicles, with Shedeur opting for lime-green detailing, and Shilo opting for a more muted gold.

Shedeur Sanders ecstatically showed off his custom truck with outside and inside detailing in his favorite color, as well as embossment of his signature ‘Legendary’ on the driver’s door. Inside, the truck sported custom leather seats with lime green accents, and the front seat headrests proudly displayed gold dollar signs. Shedeur’s customizations were surely a class in extravagance.

Older brother Shilo opted for more subtle customizations in black and gold accents, though he seemed to regret his choices for skipping customizations on the interior after catching a glimpse of Shedeur’s sweet new ride. Not only the brothers, but dad Deion Sanders also got his own custom ride.

Coach Prime Gets a Custom Black and Gold Rubicon

Dad Deion also added a brand new truck to his garage of luxury vehicles. And this latest addition is as swaggy as he is on the field. In a recent Well Off Media video, Deion Sanders Jr. excitedly showcased a luxurious black and gold truck, announcing, “It’s the one I did for my dad.”

The custom Rubicon, adorned in the iconic Buffs’ colors, features “Prime Wrangler” and Deion Sanders’ legendary jersey number (21) engraved within the design.

The truck also boasts a plush red leather interior with “Prime” embroidered on the headrests, epitomizing luxury.

About the author

Nidhi

Nidhi

x-icon

Nidhi is an NFL Editor for The SportsRush. Her interest in NFL began with 'The Blindside' and has been working as an NFL journalist for the past year. As an athlete herself, she uses her personal experience to cover sports immaculately. She is a graduate of English Literature and when not doing deep dives into Mahomes' latest family drama, she inhales books on her kindle like nobody's business. She is proud that she recognised Travis Kelce's charm (like many other NFL fangirls) way before Taylor Swift did, and is waiting with bated breath for the new album to drop.

Read more from Nidhi

Share this article

Don’t miss these