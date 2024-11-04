What Happened to A.J. Brown’s Left Knee? Why Was Puka Nacua Ejected?

The 4:00 p.m. NFL window of Week 9 was not kind to fantasy football managers. Two of the league’s top assets – each of whom has already missed significant time this season – were forced out of their contests before halftime.

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (knee) left his team’s affair due to injury. Brown made a 20-yard reception at the two-minute warning of the second quarter, then was slow to get up. The Eagles eventually declared him out for the game in the second half.

Dr. Jesse Morse analyzed the video of Brown’s ailment and believes he may have suffered an MCL sprain. Morse then offered fans a look at Brown’s injury history and projected he would “undergo an MRI.”

A.J. Brown’s knee injury history Brown has had various knee injuries over the last 4 years, when he (mistakenly) admitted having bilateral knee surgery at the end of the season, likely for meniscus issues. His new injury appears to be to the left knee, which appeared to be a… pic.twitter.com/rEpLvVbt40 — Jesse Morse, MD (@DrJesseMorse) November 3, 2024

Brown suffered a hamstring injury in practice leading up to Philadelphia’s Week 2 Monday Night Football showing and proceeded to sit out until Week 6. This latest incident could cause another lengthy absence as well. If Morse’s initial prognosis is correct, Brown likely won’t suit up against the Dallas Cowboys next week.

Puka Nacua ejected from Rams-Seahawks divisional battle

While Brown’s managers may be without him for some time, Nacua’s should have him back in the fold next Sunday. Those who started him today, though, were left disappointed. The second-year wideout secured just one catch for 11 yards before being dismissed from Los Angeles’ Week 9 game for throwing a punch.

Puka Nacua has been ejected after seemingly throwing a punch (via @NFLonFOX)pic.twitter.com/aZwEnnSXDz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 3, 2024

Nacua picked up a knee injury in the Rams’ season-opener and spent five games recovering from it on injured reserve. He made seven grabs for 106 yards in his return last week versus the Minnesota Vikings. As a result, fans had high expectations for today’s contest. Instead, they didn’t even receive two points from him. Nacua will try to rebound against the Miami Dolphins in Week 10.