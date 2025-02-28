Fans Have a Good Laugh After AJ Brown Exposes Saquon Barkley as a Bad Basketball Player

Saquon Barkley is a beast on the football field, but when it comes to basketball, let’s just say his skills don’t exactly carry over. For NFL fans, watching the Eagles star torch defenders with his pace or seeing the RB leap over them is a familiar sight, but on the court? Not so much. And thanks to A.J. Brown, the whole world got a front-row seat to his struggles.

The Eagles wide receiver recently took to Instagram to share a series of videos featuring his teammates—Saquon Barkley, Jahan Doston, Isaiah Rodgers, DeVonta Smith, and Parris Campbell Jr.—playing hoops at the Smoothie King Center.

In the video, Barkley struggles to get past DeVonta Smith, who weighs just 77kg compared to the RB’s 103kg. After a grueling battle to outmuscle Smith, Barkley stepped back for a jumper. However, it fell well short of the rim, airballing completely.

The embarrassment for Barkley didn’t end there. In another clip, he attempted to contest Smith’s shot, but it was nowhere near the kind of blocking he’s used to on the gridiron. Smith created space with a quick move and got his shot off, which bounced off the rim—of course, due to Barkley’s poorly timed challenge.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A.J. Brown (@1k_alwaysopen)

Unsurprisingly, NFL fans on “X” couldn’t stop laughing at Barkley’s basketball performance. The majority of the netizens expressed their gratitude that he didn’t pursue an NBA career despite being a solid player for Whitehall’s basketball team—because if he had, he wouldn’t be the NFL star we know today, or even relevant at all.

Good!!!! He will he sticking with football. — Chris M (@Cam373737) February 28, 2025

Yep, they all pocked the right sport Especially Zay and Saquon!!! https://t.co/FmQkYxtVh2 — Dominique Bates-Smith (@dabates94) February 28, 2025

Saquon Barkley fans, however, had enough. They somehow tried defending the Super Bowl winner by noting how he could outrun all the NBA players on the field. In simple words, Barkley’s supporters didn’t like the back getting trolled for being a bad basketball player, especially when the same can be said about NBA stars struggling at football.

Luckily he can run faster than most of em — D Makk (@DMakk66) February 28, 2025

Meanwhile, Boston Celtics stars Jaylen Brown [Shooting Guard] and Jayson Tatum [Power Forward] also faced the brunt of fans. NBA fans couldn’t help but troll Brown, claiming his left-handed dribbling is somehow worse than Barkley’s. Others took shots at Tatum, joking that those taking shots at Barkley must have never watched him play basketball.

that wasn’t that bad, ever seen Jaylen Brown try to dribble with his left hand??? — Jacobo Zakay (@JacoboZakay23) February 28, 2025

i’ve seen tatum miss worse — aj dick rider SUPERBOWL CHAMPION LIX (@Yaboidon368) February 28, 2025

While Barkley may not be ready for the NBA anytime soon, there’s no doubt that he will continue making defenders look silly on the football field. Just have a look at his highlight reel of last season—footage greater than most NFL RBs’ career highlights.