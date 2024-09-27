mobile app bar

What Happened to Malik Nabers? Giants WR Diagnosed With Concussion Amid Cowboys Win

Mrinal Kuniyal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
What Happened to Malik Nabers? Giants WR Diagnosed With Concussion Amid Cowboys Win

Sep 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) is helped off the field after an injury during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In the Giants vs Cowboys game, Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers’s attempt to catch the 4th down pass turned into a nightmare for the team and the young player’s career.

The young star stumbled and fell head-first on the ground and was diagnosed with a concussion. This puts Nabers’ season on hold as he needs to clear the NFL concussion protocol before returning to the field. A video posted on X displayed the full extent of his injury.

According to a sports injury expert on X, Nabers might have suffered from a head injury and some damage to his shoulder joint. While the team confirmed that he suffered from a concussion, there was no mention of a shoulder injury after the preliminary examinations.

In the game, the Giants were trailing by five points in the 4th quarter and made a last-ditch effort to score a touchdown. However, the Cowboys’ defense was too much for the Giants to move forward as they reached the fourth down without gaining any yards.

QB Jones threw a deep pass toward Nabers who jumped in the air to catch the ball while cornerback Diggs tried to intercept the ball. The rookie caught the ball but fell face-first on the ground.

After the incident, Nabers lay flat on the ground for a minute before walking off the field to get inspected by the medical staff.

He had 12 receptions for 115 yards in the game and displayed his skills by catching a 39-yard pass that paved the way for a field goal for the team.

The rookie wide receiver had an encouraging start to the season with 3 touchdowns and 386 yards in four games. In the team’s win against the Browns, he became the youngest WR in the league to catch two touchdown passes in a game.

This concussion could potentially keep him out for a few weeks and would severely limit the offensive capabilities of the New York team.

About the author

Mrinal Kuniyal

Mrinal Kuniyal

Mrinal is an NFL journalist for The SportsRush. He has been covering Football with various other sports like NASCAR, MLB and MMA since 2020. He became a lifetime football fan after witnessing the unreal on-field connection of Brady and Grok during their last season together. One of the major highlights of his journey was an interaction with Cowboys legend Michael Irvin about his magical run in Superbowl XXVII. In his free time, he enjoys reading science fiction.

Read more from Mrinal Kuniyal

Share this article

Don’t miss these