What Happened to Malik Nabers? Giants WR Diagnosed With Concussion Amid Cowboys Win

Sep 26, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers (1) is helped off the field after an injury during the fourth quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

In the Giants vs Cowboys game, Giants rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers’s attempt to catch the 4th down pass turned into a nightmare for the team and the young player’s career.

The young star stumbled and fell head-first on the ground and was diagnosed with a concussion. This puts Nabers’ season on hold as he needs to clear the NFL concussion protocol before returning to the field. A video posted on X displayed the full extent of his injury.

Malik Nabers #giants Lands hard on his right shoulder and face here, left wrist lands awkwardly too. In the medical tent pic.twitter.com/JrBwcmlkeB — Tom Christ, PT, DPT, OCS, FAAOMPT (@FantasyInjuryT) September 27, 2024

According to a sports injury expert on X, Nabers might have suffered from a head injury and some damage to his shoulder joint. While the team confirmed that he suffered from a concussion, there was no mention of a shoulder injury after the preliminary examinations.

Tough blow for Malik Nabers but looks

Like a possible -Head injury

-Right shoulder (AC joint injury) pic.twitter.com/AoZlAc6VUb — Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) September 27, 2024

In the game, the Giants were trailing by five points in the 4th quarter and made a last-ditch effort to score a touchdown. However, the Cowboys’ defense was too much for the Giants to move forward as they reached the fourth down without gaining any yards.

QB Jones threw a deep pass toward Nabers who jumped in the air to catch the ball while cornerback Diggs tried to intercept the ball. The rookie caught the ball but fell face-first on the ground.

After the incident, Nabers lay flat on the ground for a minute before walking off the field to get inspected by the medical staff.

He had 12 receptions for 115 yards in the game and displayed his skills by catching a 39-yard pass that paved the way for a field goal for the team.

The rookie wide receiver had an encouraging start to the season with 3 touchdowns and 386 yards in four games. In the team’s win against the Browns, he became the youngest WR in the league to catch two touchdown passes in a game.

This concussion could potentially keep him out for a few weeks and would severely limit the offensive capabilities of the New York team.