“When You See Patrick Mahomes Throwing No-Look Passes…”: Cam Newton Decodes the Perfect Football Grip For QBs

Former Auburn quarterback and NFL MVP Cam Newton runs a drill during Auburn Tigers Pro Day at Woltosz Football Performance Center in Auburn, Ala., on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Credit- Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Some of the greatest players to ever grace the gridiron have amazed us with their ability to throw a football, turning it into an art form. From deep balls to tight spirals and pinpoint passes into narrow windows, each quarterback brought a unique throwing style to the game. Yet, as Cam Newton points out, they all shared a common foundation: a refined throwing motion and sound mechanics.

During the latest episode of the 4th&1 podcast, a fan asked Cam about the best way to grip the football. The former Heisman winner pointed out that gripping the ball and getting comfortable with it takes time.

Players don’t just start throwing balls right out of pocket because the new balls are harder to hold onto and throw. Using the example of Mahomes’ one-hand pass, Newton emphasized the importance of control:

“The process of really breaking into football is an art. You’ll never see someone throw that ball right out of a packet, cause you can’t control it. Like the more grip you have, you are able to manipulate the ball. Like when you see Patrick Mahomes throw no-look passes or guys like Matthew Stafford. He has so much control of this football.”

A better grip allows you to throw effortlessly, as long as your body position and throwing mechanics are correct.

Cam recalled the best advice he received while learning to throw: everyone has their own unique throwing style, but the underlying mechanics are remarkably similar. Proper shoulder alignment is crucial for any pass, whether it’s a deep ball or a quick slant.

Interestingly, he also shared a lesser-known tip: darker footballs tend to have better grip, giving players an edge when handling the ball.

That’s why the QBs get the ball beforehand to test the balls. Teams have to keep dozens of footballs at the ready and a ball gets changed three times in every drive.

Cam Newton has spent years playing the game at the highest level, and his advice comes from a place of experience and wisdom. In any sport, mastering mechanics and technique is essential before advancing to tricks and skills.

Aspiring players looking to perfect their craft should focus on the fundamentals and take guidance from seasoned veterans like Newton to elevate their game.