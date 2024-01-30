Where Does Patrick Mahomes Live & Other FAQs About His Real-Estate Empire

When you’re the star quarterback of a franchise that has seen a sudden turnaround after decade-long disappointments, you’re bound to ink a hefty contract. After leading the Chiefs to the AFC Championship in his debut season as a starter and a Super Bowl win in the next, the franchise knew that they had to lock Patrick Mahomes down. And they did exactly that with a ten-year $503 million contract. It was the first half-billion-dollar deal in sports history. Since then, Mahomes has already amassed a good chunk of walking around money and even made the right choice of investing in real estate.

As of 2024, the two-time MVP has accumulated a net worth of $50 million through his NFL career earnings and brand endorsements. Moreover, Mahomes has invested around $8 million in four of his properties. So, let us have a brief look at the real estate he has acquired ever since getting drafted into the NFL.

Where Does Patrick Mahomes Currently Live?

Right after signing that half-billion-dollar deal with the Chiefs, Mahomes made a clever decision to purchase an 8-acre plot of land in Cass County, Missouri. After almost three years, the NFL player was able to complete his dream house, which he and his wife Brittany gave fans a tour of in Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ series.

An aerial view of the mansion also went viral, and it only screamed elegance. The couple installed a pool, a private pond, a par-3 golf course, and a half-sized football field with Mahomes’ logo inscribed on it. Moreover, the stunning mansion is covered by tall trees, and a fountain can also be spotted in the area.

The inside of the house is just as remarkable with a private basketball court and a personal gym. In the Quarterback series, Brittany also showcased a few trophy cases that were left to be installed, and it’s safe to say they are already filled with more than a few trophies. Notably, the Chiefs’ man recently added another AFC Championship trophy.

Does Mahomes Have a Condo in Missouri?

Right after getting drafted by the Chiefs, the Texas native purchased a $307,000 condo in Kansas City, Missouri. Mahomes’ former abode, where he lived until 2019, occupies 1,800 square feet, has two bedrooms, and two-and-a-half bathrooms. Featuring wooden floors and a spiral staircase, the condo also includes a fireplace, a walk-in closet, a laundry room, and an exclusive two-car garage.

Nevertheless, the Mahomes have since moved away from the condo, which was put on the market for $550,000—a significant markup indeed. Former Chiefs QB Shane Buechele’s wife, Paige, was in charge of the sale.

Patrick Mahomes Has Another Residence in a Gated Community

Situated on the border of Kansas, Mahomes used to live in a $1.9 million house before moving to Cass County. Nevertheless, it’s definitely an upgrade from the condo, as it boasts three bedrooms, a two-and-a-half bath house, a 500-bottle wine room, a chef’s kitchen, and a wet bar.

The beautiful ranch home sits on a 1.4-acre lot, boasting a screened porch, a pool, a patio, and a breathtaking rose garden. Inside, hardwood floors and floor-to-ceiling windows only enhance the aesthetic. Additionally, it boasts a walk-in closet and a gym, as per the NY Post.

Mahomes lived here for about four years before listing it for a whopping $2.9 million — almost $1.1 million profit, excluding renovation costs.

Mahomes’ $400,000 Vacant Land in Belton

Mere weeks before starting the 2020 season, the former Texas Tech star purchased an 8-acre lot in Belton for $400k via a private LLC. Moreover, Mahomes might have paid less than the asking price, as there was barely anyone in the race for this vacant land.

In about a year, a house was constructed on the plot, and soon they added a pool, as per property records. After a few more additions, it turned into Mahomes and Brittany’s dream house, where they currently reside with their two children, Bronze and Sterling.

Mahomes’ $3.37 Million Texas House

True to his roots, the NFL star spends his off-season in this Texas house. He purchased this four-bedroom, seven-bathroom mansion from former Chargers player Andrew Gissunger III for $3.37 million, which was initially listed for $4.26 million.

Unlike his ranch house in Kansas, this house is fairly new, and was built in 2014 — and spans over 7800 feet. This residence boasts a two-story foyer, a wine room, and a floating staircase.

Moreover, the $3.7 million house has a spa bath and an infinity-edge tub. The family room includes a gas fireplace, a game room, an elusive balcony, a pool, a fire pit, and a grand kitchen with seating for 12 people.

Where Does Patrick Mahomes’ Mother Live?

During any Chiefs game, there are one or two familiar faces that constantly steal the spotlight and one of them is Patrick Mahomes’ mother, Randi. The former event planner has amassed a $2 million net worth and lives in Kansas City after moving from Tyler, Texas.

According to Sportskeeda, Randi lived in the $1.9 million mansion, that Mahomes listed for $2.9 million last year. While Mahomes and his wife have moved to Belton, Randi, along with Mia and Jackson, lives in the Ranch home.

The star QB is moving up the ladder in terms of accolades and will soon make his fourth Super Bowl appearance in his sixth year as a starter. While he has significantly made less than other QBs in the league, Mahomes paved the way for other players to get recruited and build a team so formidable that they are inches closer to clinching another Lombardi.