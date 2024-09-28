Which Defensive Player Has Recorded Most Sacks Against Patrick Mahomes?

Sep 15, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during his pregame routine prior to a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

When discussing the most formidable quarterbacks in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes is sure to be on the list. The three-time Super Bowl MVP has led the Kansas City Chiefs to two consecutive championships and is continuing his journey toward a three-peat with a perfect 3-0 record this season. However, the one defender who rises to the challenge is Maxx Crosby.

The Raiders defensive end has recorded five sacks against the Chiefs quarterback, the highest ever in a regular season. And it’s not just Crosby who gives Mahomes a tough time. His Raiders teammate, Malcolm Koonce, became the first player to sack the signal-caller thrice in one game for the Raiders’ Christmas Day win.

Prior to this year’s Super Bowl, Crosby shared what it’s like going against the quarterback and how the defense needs to be “relentless” in order to outsmart ‘Magic’ Mahomes.

“Every time you go and play the Chiefs, you have to have your tracks shoes on,” said the Raiders DE via NFL GameDay Morning. “You know it’s gonna be a marathon. You’re gonna be running all day long, and I feel like that’s the important thing.”

Crosby also mentioned how Mahomes is constantly improvising his play, adding how the QB has his gaze on the downfield most of the time, and the defenders need to constantly keep an eye for it.

“He’s gonna try to improvise and make as many plays as possible. On the movement, on the run, he’s not scrambling to take off the front. Majority of the time he’s looking downfield and trying to make a play, so you have to be prepared to run … you gotta be relentless.”

That said, the rivalry isn’t just reflected in numbers but also played out in a trash-talking matchup during the 2022 faceoff between Kansas City and Las Vegas.

Mahomes vs. Crosby rivalry

The Chiefs’ signal-caller addressed his rivalry with Crosby during last year’s Netflix show, ‘Quarterback’. Referring to the 2022 game where the Raiders had acquired a 17 to nill lead, Mahomes said, “He was trying to do whatever he could, to kind of get in my head. A little push or a little shove. Wrap me up and hold me a little extra longer.”

Mahomes also talked about Crosby’s aggressive play where the DE had thrown some “extra punches on the arm.” The two also had a verbal confrontation in that game with the Chiefs’ player screaming, “I’m here all day” to the defender — right after throwing a touchdown pass to Travis Kelce.

While the Chiefs ultimately won the game 30-29, Mahomes decided to end the day on a reconciliatory note. “Hey, you know I love you, dawg,” he told Crosby. “Hell of a game. You’re a f—ing baller.”