While Stephen a Smith Wants Jerry Jones to Get Bill Belichick, Andrew Hawkins Reckons — King Will Look Like a Clown in the Circus

With two losses in the first three games, the Cowboys have had far from an ideal start. The lackluster opening has irked the fans to the point that they are now urging Jerry Jones to fire Coach McCarthy. So, the question arises — who would be the replacement if that happens? Well, Stephen A. Smith is fully aboard the Bill Belichick hype train.

According to Stephen A., the primary reason Belichick is a perfect fit for Dallas is his defensive-minded approach. In the last two games, the Cowboys have conceded 174 and 274 rushing yards to the Saints and the Ravens, which the leading analyst believes would be addressed under Belichick’s guidance.

Another reason for the veteran broadcaster’s backing of Belichick is his pedigree. The Croatian is a serial Super Bowl winner, and there’s no better coach at winning the Lombardi Trophy.

Moreover, Belichick’s aversion to media is an added advantage for the Cowboys, as it allows Jerry to be the main face of the franchise — a responsibility that the octogenarian dearly loves.

With these three solid reasons presented by Stephen A., it’s hard to argue why the coach wouldn’t be a right fit. However, Smith didn’t have the Cowboys winning the Super Bowl right off the bat, as he argued that if the Cowboys sign Belichick, they “are challenging for the Super Bowl championship next year.”

Nevertheless, Andrew Hawkins of “Get Up!” on ESPN has a different opinion altogether. For him, the Cowboys are a lost cause.

Andrew Hawkins does not believe in Belichick being the solution to the Cowboys’ woes

For Andrew Hawkins, the issue with Belichick’s potential inclusion at Dallas is more of a matter of power than anything. Over the years, Jerry has shown that he wants to be the one to do it all. From picking players to talking to the media, the interim general manager has always assumed full responsibility for his team.

Belichick, meanwhile, has always sought full control from top to bottom to achieve the best results. So for Hawkins, Dallas is not a conducive environment for Belichick to thrive.

However, many have argued that the Dallas roster has enough quality for Belichick to simply manage his way to a trophy. In response, Hawkins had a hilarious analogy: “If you put a king in the circus, the circus doesn’t look like a palace, the king looks like a clown.”

While a few fans didn’t get the gist of the analogy, the idea is simple. Hawkins considers the Cowboys too much of a mess for even a master tactician like Belichick to save the day.

While it may be a bit harsh to describe the Cowboys in this fashion, Jerry’s management style hasn’t resulted in any trophies to say otherwise.