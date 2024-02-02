Who is the Oldest Active Coach in the NFL? [2024-25]

Tom Moore, the 84-year-old coach for the Buccaneers, is returning for his 46th season as senior offensive analyst. Although the season has not concluded, teams are already making personnel changes. Several long-time coaches have parted ways while many new and young ones are seizing opportunities. Notably, two of the oldest HCs, Bill Belichick of the Patriots and Pete Carroll of the Seahawks left after 24 seasons and 14 seasons in charge, respectively.

In contrast, Moore maintains his association with the NFL, which began in 1977 with the Steelers as their wide receivers coach. Since leaving Pittsburgh in 1989, he has held coaching roles with 8 different franchises. After the Steelers, he served as assistant HC for the Vikings for 3 years, followed by three seasons with the OC for the Lions and a season as Running Backs coach with the Saints.

Subsequently, he joined the Colts as their OC under Jim Mora. Despite Mora’s departure, Moore continued in the same role when Tony Dungy took over. Dungy, a former player and student of Moore from their time at Pittsburgh, retained him as OC until 2008. Afterward, the 4-time SB-winning coach served as the senior OC, senior offensive assistant, and offensive consultant till his departure in 2010.

In 2013, he reunited with his former Colleague Bruce Arians in Arizona, serving as assistant HC and offensive consultant. When Arians moved to Tampa in 2019, Moore followed suit and has since been an offensive consultant for the Buccaneers.

Over his 4 and half decades of coaching, he has been part of four SB-winning teams: the Steelers team of 1979 and 1980, the 2006 Colts side, and the 2020 Tampa Bay. Throughout these years, Moore has worked with some of the greatest players in NFL history, including Terry Bradshaw, Lynn Swann, Franco Harris, Barry Sanders, Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison, Tom Brady, etc.

While Tom Moore continues to serve as the oldest coach in the league, many older coaches have chosen to part ways after the conclusion of this season.

Who are the oldest Head Coaches in the NFL?

The oldest HC for the start of this season was Pete Carroll who is 72 years old but has since parted ways with the Seahawks. He has been replaced by the youngest HC in NFL history, Mike MacDonald, who is 36. The second oldest HC was Bill Belichick, who coached and managed New England for 23 years before being replaced by 2nd youngest coach in the NFL, Jerod Mayo according to Football Scoop.

This leaves the oldest coach still in the job as Andy Reid, the 3-time SB winning coach of Kansas City. However, rumors and speculation abound that Reid might retire after this season if the Chiefs cement their dynasty. Following Reid, Ron Rivera, recently appointed Commander HC holds the 2nd spot in age at 62 years.

John Harbaugh, with the Ravens since 2008, is 3rd oldest HC at 61. Mike McCarthy in his final year with the Cowboys holds the 4th position, followed by Todd Bowles of Tampa Bay at 5th. The recently appointed HC for the Chargers Jim Harbaugh, occupies the 6th, with only a few days separating three of these coaches and all three are 60 as per Pro Football Network.

The league now has 7 HC’s under 40. If this trend continues, we can see more new and exciting young coaches on the sidelines, with old names being put out to pasture. Despite the belief that both Belichick and Carroll should have been hired by the teams with vacancies because of their resumes and experience, the league is moving in a different direction and is looking for young coaches who can relate and understand the modern players and build the team from their roots.