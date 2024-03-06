“Who’s Supposed To Clean That Up?”: Nasty Bathroom Situation Prompts Deion Sanders Call Out His Players During Meeting

Deion Sanders, known for his traditional coaching methods and military-like discipline, once again asserted his authority during a meeting with his players, addressing a nasty bathroom situation that left him appalled. In the middle of the meeting, Sanders brought up a picture of a filthy bathroom cubicle on the projector. The image depicted toilet paper lying over the seat in abundance, which did not sit right with Prime Time.

Advertisement

The situation was described as “ridiculous” by Sanders, who questioned the Buffaloes troop with much disappointment. He emphasized the importance of cleanliness and responsibility, stating,

“Who’s supposed to clean that up?” adding, “Once you go to the bathroom after practice, make sure there’s nothing on there.”

Advertisement

This stern warning made it clear that such behavior would not be tolerated under his leadership. Sanders’ reaction matched his commitment to maintaining a high standard of professionalism, which he continuously reiterates as a coach. He even asked a young athlete to leave the gym for wearing the wrong sock before he joined CU.

To Deion Sanders, who aims to create assets for society through his coaching practices, discipline matters a lot. As Sanders made it abundantly clear, everyone would face consequences if the standards were not upheld, he once again demonstrated his commitment to make Colorado Buffaloes a holistically advanced college team.

Deion Sanders Forces a Solution to the Problem

Further on Deion Sanders found a solution to the problem himself, claiming to act in that direction. Therefore, a warning wasn’t enough from Coach Prime, who is often regarded as a top coach for his regimental style. He added an inhibitor so as to avoid any further instances of the kind.

“If we catch one piece of toilet paper on the seat and not flush, everyone is gonna come back to the complex, we are gonna run,” said Prime Time.

Advertisement

Fans have both loved and hated Deion Sanders for his regimental style and pompous attitude. However, the situation was so grossly unsettling for even the viewers, that they couldn’t help but praise Deion Sanders for his iron hand. One such fan complained how much he hated sharing washrooms with roommates, for leaving them filthy after use. He wrote, “That’s why I don’t miss having roommates. Things like that are just a morale killer.”

Another one was all praises for Deion Sanders’ stern approach, writing, “Handled very well.”

The poster also commented that the group suffering could be a bit too much with a long comment. “For the record, the reason why I even have a little wiggle room to debate is that someone like me, who almost never uses public restrooms could resent being punished for something people would know Id never do,” he wrote.

However, Coach Prime is widely known for being non-traditional and often doing what it takes, even if it is leaving the NFL to remain in the college football arena. His commitment to set an example and transform the Colorado Buffaloes has continued even after a 4-8 mediocre debut season. Moreover, it is not just the on-field performance that matters with Deion Sanders, but also overall growth as exhibited by the case in hand.