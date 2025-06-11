“Please Believe God Got Me”: Deion Sanders Provides Encouraging Health Update; Will Return to Colorado Soon

Deion Sanders has reportedly been away from the Colorado Buffaloes football team lately due to an undisclosed health issue. Naturally, this worried everyone in the football world because he has had major issues with blood clots in recent years. But Deion has since given an update that he’s doing well and that his faith should get him through the tough time.

While the direct reason for Deion’s absence is unconfirmed, it doesn’t seem to be life-threatening. This development comes after Deion had two toes amputated because of blood clots and even had a procedure done last year regarding the same issue.

That’s why Deion felt the need to take to Twitter and calm everyone down. He assured us all that he is okay and will soon be back out on the field coaching his team.

“Wow, I am truly blessed for the abundance of well wishes, for all the thoughts and all of the prayers. THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU! I can assure you all that everything is OKAY and will continue to be so,” Deion wrote.

“God got me like no other. I have so much more work to do to Glorify God so please believe God got me! I’m excited to get back to Colorado to be at home with my staff, team & all associated to our program. When we arrive back to Boulder you will be updated on everything,” he added.

After the news broke out, his son Deion Sanders Jr. told everyone on a livestream that his father is feeling well. It certainly comes as a relief to the 57-year-old’s supporters.

But without Deion’s voice in the Colorado football camps, they might be feeling the effects of disarray. After all, he’s completely turned around the program through his voice and leadership. Without Deion’s guidance, the Buffs are a captainless ship at sea.

How important is Deion for Colorado?

We know that sports are mostly about winning and that is what fans care about. But let’s forget about winning and records for a second. Because what Deion has done for Colorado as a school is multifaceted, beyond just the product he’s been able to provide on the field.

The Coach Prime effect has led to a massive increase in the school’s revenue for athletics, merchandise, and ticket sales. This effect has also extended nationally, as Colorado has carved out a national spotlight in the college football news cycle.

Additionally, Colorado has seen a 20% spike in applications since Deion’s arrival, with a significant rise in black students. And their social media pages have gone off the charts in terms of engagement from what they used to have. All in all, getting Deion to come to Colorado was maybe the school’s best decision ever.

That said, at the end of the day, people care about wins and losses. And so far, Deion is just 13-12 in his first two seasons. But Rome wasn’t built in a day. After a 4-8 season in year 1, Colorado improved to 9-4 last year with a bowl appearance and a Heisman Trophy winner. So, there was noticeable improvement.

But now the real work begins for Deion. Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders are gone, and he’s going to have to make it work with new cooks in the kitchen. This is why he gets paid the big bucks, and it’s also why fans are eagerly anticipating his recovery so that he can get the team on track ahead of the season.