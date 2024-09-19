Why Are the Atlanta Falcons Giving Away 100,000 Free Hot Dogs and Chips to Sunday Game Attendees?

Dec 24, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons mascot Freddy Falcon react to the fans in the stands during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Fans attending the Falcons vs Chiefs game at the Mercedes Benz stadium are up for a special treat of free hot dogs, soda, and chips but why?

In June 2024, the Atlanta Falcons announced the induction of team owner Arther Blank and former quarterback Matt Ryan in the team’s Ring of Honor. Now, to make it extra special for the boss man, the team came up with something never heard of before i.e. a hotdog party for the fans.

The team will partner with long-time NFL FnB supplier Levy Restaurants for a giveaway of 100,000 hotdogs, 95,000 special edition soda cups, and 100,000 bags of chips during the Sunday game.

Blank worked closely with Levy on a strategy to boost in-stadium food sales when the Benz Stadium opened in 2017. His plans were successful and the Levy restaurant chain implemented it around the country.

Normally, the 75000 capacity venue sold around 8000-10000 hotdogs but to make the day special for every fan the team decided to go for 100,000 hotdogs (almost half of last year’s entire hotdog sale) along with chips and a special edition soda cup. The offer is unlimited but fans can only claim two hotdogs and 2 bags of chips in one go.

Blanks signed an agreement with the NFL to buy the team in 2002 and was instrumental in the construction of the Mercedes Benz stadium. Under Blank’s ownership, the team had 8 playoff appearances, and 1 conference championship title but never made it to the Super Bowl.

The Ring of Honor tradition was introduced in 2004 and Blank joined the coveted list alongside many franchise stars like Coach Prime and Steve Bartkowski.

Falcons’ special Ring of Honor surprise for Blank

In the offseason, the team prepared a special surprise to welcome Blank into the Ring of Honor. They called him for a routine meeting with the year’s draft picks but awaiting Blank were former Ring of Honor inductees Roddy White and Warrick Dunn, who revealed the surprise to Blank.

The Falcons vs Chiefs game will see a celebration like never before but there is one thing that would make it even better, the Cousins-led team beating the Chiefs.

In the last few years, the team failed to make an impact in the league and hasn’t even made it to the playoffs since 2017. This year, the team brought Kirk Cousins to turn the ship around and the team’s game against defending champion Chiefs will be a test of his skills as a leader.