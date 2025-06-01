“Obviously We Want the NFL to Be Like That”: Falcons RB Bijan Robinson Is Taken Aback by the Atmosphere at UEFA Champions League Finals

Feb 2, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; NFC running back Bijan Robinson of the Atlanta Falcons (7) carries the ball against AFC linebacker Zaire Franklin of the Indianapolis Colts (left) and cornerback Marlon Humphrey of the Baltimore Ravens during the 2025 Pro Bowl Flag Football Game at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Over the weekend, the 2025 UEFA Champions League Final took place at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, with many celebrities in attendance for the title match.

During Paris Saint-Germain’s 5-0 win over Inter Milan, well-known faces like YouTube star IShowSpeed, UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, former NFL great Tom Brady, and Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson were spotted in the crowd.

Robinson, an American football player, had a memorable experience. While he had previously seen European clubs play on American soil, this marked his first time attending a match in Europe.

Speaking with CBS Sports prior to the game, Robinson was in awe of the scene overseas. He noted how fans there arrive at the stadium hours before kickoff, singing and celebrating, whereas football fans typically tailgate and head into the game right as it begins.

“We [can] see so many fans in the crowd, and the game doesn’t start for another two hours,” Robinson said at the 2025 UEFA Champions League Finals.

“In the NFL, fans will get there when the game kind of starts, they’ll get there like 30 minutes before, but everybody is singing over here, they’re parting with their own fans, and they’re so ready for the game,” he added.

Robinson added that he wants the NFL to follow some of the same elements of fans overseas, with how passionate they are about being sports fans.

“The experience outside the stadium, that was crazy in itself,” Robinson added. “I think the passion is unbelievable. Obviously, we want the NFL to be like that, and they are every single day, every single year, they’re growing.”

Robinson’s Falcons will take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 10 at the Berlin Olympic Stadium in Berlin Germany at 9:30 a.m. ET. Aside from visiting Germany to watch the UEFA Champions final, Robinson was also in the country to promote his mustard brand, known as, “The Official Dijon of Bijon,” and “Bijan Mustardson,” which is a brand he started a couple of years ago.

At Saturday’s game, Robinson had predicted Inter Milan to win before they suffered a convincing 5-0 loss to Paris-Saint Germain.

Overall, Paris Saint-Germain proved to be the superior team, taking a 2-0 lead at halftime and outshooting Inter Milan 13-2. They added three more goals in the second half while keeping Inter scoreless, finishing with a 23-8 shot advantage. Désiré Doué scored twice and was named Man of the Match.

Saturday’s game was historic for many reasons, including what would turn out to be the largest margin of victory.