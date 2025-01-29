“Why Even Play the Game?”: Philadelphia Eagles Fans Cry Foul After Caesars Superdome Lights Up in Chiefs Colors

The host city for this year’s Super Bowl is none other than New Orleans, home to the iconic Caesars Superdome. The last time the stadium hosted the big game, a power outage delayed the action for about 34 minutes. Some fans speculated that it was an inside job meant to spark a comeback for the 49ers. Now, Eagles fans are crying ‘inside job’ once again, but this time, they’re pointing fingers at the NFL. They believe the league has already decided on the 2025 champion, as evidenced by the Saints’ home stadium being lit up in red and yellow Chiefs colors.

A random fan driving by the Superdome noticed that the stadium was lit up in Chiefs colors yesterday. They decided to take a video of it and asked the general public what they thought on social media. And to anyone’s surprise, many fans who believe the NFL is rigged jumped at the opportunity to show their distaste.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Gualtieri (@new_orleans_ghost_hunter)

Many fans now believe the Chiefs have already won Super Bowl LIX. Some are even questioning what the league gains from rigging these games, risking its integrity, all while making billions. They stand to lose that fortune if their actions are exposed. Fans simply don’t understand why the league seems so invested in the Chiefs. “Why even play the game (anymore),” one such fan remarked.

However, some fans seemed to have their heads on straight. As they defended the integrity of the game.

The ironic part of the situation is that the anger and conspiracies were misplaced. It was revealed earlier why the stadium would be lit up in bright yellow with hues of red. But of course, netizens jumped to conclusions about the Chiefs and shared uninformed opinions.

Why the Superdome was lit up

The Pelican Institute posted on their Twitter page in the last week of January 2023 explaining why the Superdome was lit up in those colors. It was an ode to National School Choice Week — a week whose logo features yellow and red. It appears they continued that tradition this year. So, settle down, NFL conspiracy theorists and Eagles fans. Philadelphia hasn’t lost yet.

Have you seen the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans lit up yellow and red for National School Choice Week? A very special tribute from the city with the nation’s only all-charter, all-choice public school district! ❤️#SchoolChoiceWeek #laed #lalege #lagov pic.twitter.com/w4k1m7lPBP — Pelican Institute (@PelicanInst) January 24, 2023

It’s a great event that celebrates New Orleans as the only all-charter, all-choice public school district in the US. But the reaction from fans really goes to show how untrustworthy the general public is with the NFL right now. People are tired of seeing the Chiefs win. Moreover, they’re tired of the way the Chiefs have been winning this year.

Kansas City won 11 one-score games during the regular season. They were undefeated in such scenarios. On Sunday, they beat the Bills in another one-score contest that saw a ton of questionable calls. With more and more eyes watching the games as we get closer to the Super Bowl, fans have never been more sure that the Chiefs games have been somewhat rigged in their favor.

The issue with this argument is that Kansas City is not a big sports market. They don’t even have an NBA team. There’s absolutely no reason for the NFL to rig games in favor of them. We need to start coming around to the idea that the Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, and Andy Reid are just that good. For every bad call that they get, they capitalize on it. Something not a lot of other teams can say they do.

We’re all a bit fatigued at the moment, and we’re just lashing out. The “rigged” jokes feel tongue-in-cheek at times too. Not everyone actually believes it’s happening, but it’s a funny way to cope with reality.