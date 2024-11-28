Why Haven’t the Lions and the Cowboys Ever Played Each Other on Thanksgiving Despite a Yearly Tradition?

The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys have become Thanksgiving staples in the NFL. Since the mid-1900s, both franchises have played on Turkey Day. But would you believe that they have never actually played against each other?

Both teams have always been excellent hosts on the fourth Thursday in November. However, if they were to face off, an extra slot would open up, which hasn’t worked with other teams when the league tried that approach.

The St. Louis Cardinals, who hosted games from 1975 to 1977, are one example, though their impact was very minimal. Since then, Dallas and Detroit always get their own games. And it’s likely to change anytime soon, even though the Lions’ performance on this day has often been subpar.

Lions’ record on Thanksgiving

In recent years, the Lions have struggled on Thanksgiving, currently boasting a seven-game losing streak since 2017. If we look at the all-time record, they have lost more than they’ve won, currently boasting a 37-45-2 record. It’s safe to say that luck is not on their side on Turkey Day.

However, Lions head coach Dan Campbell recognizes his team’s recent failures on this day and wants to turn it around. “We all want it, it’s long overdue,” Campbell said in a press conference, who has yet to win a Thanksgiving matchup since taking over in 2021.

The Lions, as a whole, have higher hopes than just a Thanksgiving Day victory, though. They are firmly entrenched as Super Bowl contenders this season, with a 10-1 record and sitting at the top of the NFC. Their goal this Thanksgiving is to win while ensuring everyone stays healthy for the final stretch before the playoffs.

Cowboys’ record on Thanksgiving

Dallas, on the other hand, has seen more success on Thanksgiving. With an all-time record of 33-22-1, it’s safe to say America’s Team loves to play on the holiday. Last season, they trounced the Washington Commanders 45-10 in the midst of a five-game winning streak.

The major difference between the Cowboys and the Lions is the opponent. The Lions have traditionally only played against the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, and the Chicago Bears (who they play this Thanksgiving). The Cowboys, however, have matched up with 24 different teams since playing on Thanksgiving, with the Commanders being the most common opponent.

This year, though, the Cowboys will match up against the weak, struggling New York Giants. With injuries to both starting quarterbacks and a combined record of 6-16, fans everywhere will be fighting to stay awake during this game.

Why the Lions always play on Thanksgiving

We have to go all the way back to 1934 to learn why the Lions play every Thanksgiving. The Lions owner at the time, George Richards, wanted to attract more fans. The Detroit Tigers baseball team was the more popular of the franchises, and Richards thought playing on Thanksgiving would attract more heads. He was right, as the stadium sold out against the Bears, and ever since the Lions have made it a tradition.

The tradition extended to the Cowboys in 1966, when their owner at the time saw the same opportunity. It was a big risk to take on, especially since the Lions had already taken it upon themselves to own the day. But it paid off massively, as the Cowboys are the most profitable franchise in sports today.

In the future, we probably won’t ever see these two teams play against each other on Thanksgiving. The separate revenue streams they generate on the day extend to the opponent they play. Although, it would be a fun edition of the NFL on Thanksgiving that the league should look into.