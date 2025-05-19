“This Contract Will Not Be Justifiable”: 2x Super Bowl Champion Raises Serious Questions About Brock Purdy’s $53 Million Annual Deal

Brock Purdy was finally paid a hefty contract by the San Francisco 49ers after much waiting. It’s a five-year, $265 million deal, including $181 million guaranteed. Overnight, Purdy has gone from Mr. Irrelevant to Mr. Big Shot, with generational wealth in his bank account! In terms of total money, Purdy is now the fifth-highest-paid player in the NFL, ahead of Justin Herbert and just below Trevor Lawrence.

That long-term contract also ensures that Purdy will be the franchise’s leader for a long while. However, one former NFL player doesn’t think the deal was a smart decision for the Niners at this time.

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy caught wind of the deal and couldn’t believe how much money Purdy received. He analyzed the quarterback’s success up to this point and questioned whether it would get any better for the team. Simply put, McCoy didn’t sound very hopeful in his argument.

“If he doesn’t go there and win a championship, this means nothing. Because in three years, he’s been to a Super Bowl and two Conference games. It will never get better than that,” LeSean stated via The Facility.

McCoy also pointed out that Deebo Samuel is gone, Brandon Aiyuk is coming off an injury, and Christian McCaffrey isn’t the same player anymore. We also don’t know how good the 49ers’ defense will be next season, and George Kittle is getting older. There are a lot of question marks surrounding them.

That’s why LeSean doesn’t think the Purdy contract makes sense. He believes the Niners’ best days are behind them, at least for now.

“So, I’ll say this to y’all: this contract will not be justifiable because they will not be going back to a Super Bowl, no time soon. And he has not been a player to carry a team that’s not that talented.”

It’s a hot take that McCoy gave us, and in a sense, he’s not wrong. San Francisco is getting older, and it’s starting to look like their championship window is closing. It’s not crazy to suggest that dark days could be in store for them and Purdy.

However, just because the waters ahead are choppy doesn’t mean the 49ers should throw out their captain. They’re going to need a leader like Purdy to navigate through this stretch. Whether it’s filled with success or failure doesn’t matter; someone needs to throw the ball and run the offense.

Additionally, the Niners lucked into Purdy with the 262nd pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. They needed to take advantage of their gem and lock him down. It would’ve been meaningless to develop him up to this point only to toss him out when the going got tough.

So, while McCoy isn’t wrong in suggesting the 49ers might come up short in the coming years, he is wrong in suggesting this contract isn’t justifiable. It’s completely justifiable! He listed the accolades himself. Purdy led the team on two separate deep playoff runs. He’s proven he belongs on the NFL stage and is capable of commanding an offense.

Shouldn’t something like that be rewarded? It would’ve been a slap in the face if the team had tried to play hardball with Purdy and paid him less than what he got.