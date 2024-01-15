Touchdown in Paris for Shedeur Sanders, Shilo Sanders as the Boys Get Set to Walk the Ramp During Paris Fashion Week

The Sanders boys are all ready for Fashion Week. Deion Sanders Jr, along with his brothers Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Sanders, recently shared a captivating vlog detailing their spontaneous trip to Paris, the City of Lights. The siblings displayed their excitement from boarding to soaring in the skies.

The Sanders brothers had a compelling reason to escape the freezing temperatures of Colorado, where it plummeted to a bone-chilling 8 degrees Fahrenheit below zero. Shedeur and Shilo Sanders are set to make their debut appearance in the prestigious Louis Vuitton Fashion Show, compelling them to miss a crucial team meeting.

The Sanders brothers did not waste that much time after landing and headed straight to the Louis Vuitton office. As they enjoyed the view outside the car, they couldn’t help but joke around about the compact size of everything in Paris, even the elevators. Once they reached the office, the Louis Vuitton team briefed them about their photo shoot and guided them through the preparations for the runway walk. Here is a look at their insights, posted by Sanders Jr on his “Well Off Media” YouTube channel:

Their training continued as they met with the trainer assigned to prepare them for the Louis Vuitton fashion show. The trainer inquired if both Shilo and Shedeur Sanders had witnessed the previous fashion show. He added that it is important for the Sanders brothers to capture the essence and spirit of the brand ‘Louis Vuitton’ on the runway.

He stressed the need for strength and confidence, likening their walk to a stylish stroll to catch a subway. To ensure understanding, the trainer requested a practice walk with their eyes fixed on a target in the room. They looked a little under pressure, however, they would certainly get through after some practice walks.

Shedeur Sanders and Shilo Excelling in CFB and Brand Representation

Being the offspring of a superstar athlete guarantees scrutiny for a young student-athlete, especially for Shedeur and Shilo Sanders. Shilo is another Deion Sanders kid who has remained under constant media scrutiny since the beginning of his football journey. Nevertheless, after his first season with Colorado, Shilo has lived up to expectations. He has evolved from a three-star prospect in high school to a prominent figure in college football.

His success has garnered numerous deals under the NCAA’s new NIL regulations, solidifying his position among the top NIL athletes and becoming the face of multiple brands. One of the companies that have Shilo Sanders as their brand ambassador is Actively Black, a company founded by Lanny Smith.

This athleisure brand not only focuses on providing quality products but also contributes a portion of its proceeds to initiatives such as promoting healthier food options in Black communities. Shilo entered into this partnership while still being part of Jackson State along with his companions Shedeur Sanders and Hunter.

The Colorado athlete also showcased his modeling prowess on the runway for Romeo Hunt during New York Fashion Week, a remarkable feat for someone of his age. The saying “an apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree” holds for Shilo, as he has that distinctive and stylish flair like Deion Sanders. Additionally, Shilo and the entire Sanders family partnered with Okios, featuring in a Super Bowl commercial for the brand.

Shilo Sanders also secured a deal with Porsche, adding to his array of endorsements though specific details remain undisclosed. Then Shilo co-endorses TurboTax alongside basketball star Angel Reese. This collaboration not only highlights Shilo’s rising influence but also sets a positive example for young athletes.