Why Is Jason Kelce Rooting for App State Against James Madison?

Samnur Reza
Published

NFC center Jason Kelce (62) of the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2024 Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium.

Jason Kelce jetted 500 miles south of home this weekend to the City of Charlotte, where the Chiefs are set to take on the Carolina Panthers. With a good few hours to spare before that matchup, the former Eagles center decided to take a detour — a two-hour drive to the town of Boone. It is where App State and James Madison are about to lock horns. And Kelce is rooting for the Mountaineers.

But why is Kelce rooting for App State, instead of the Dukes? According to Appalachian Weekly News on X, Kelce wanted to support Western North Carolina after they were hit by the devastating Hurricane Helen. It’s the least he could do.

After reaching Kidd Brewer Stadium, also known as ‘The Rock,’ the future Hall of Famer took pictures with several students. Kelce also made it to the Mountaineers’ social media post, hugging the mascot of the team, Yosef. And that too, with a big smile on his face.

In the pictures shared, one thing that was in abundance was the snow. Recent weather reports suggest that some areas near Boone saw up to 3 inches of snow.

If you wish to catch this ‘Snow Game,’ it will be live-streamed on ESPN+ at 2:30 p.m. ET. No national TV will air this matchup.

The Mountaineers will go into the game on the back of their 14-point loss on the road against the Chanticleers. On the other hand, the Dukes will try to improve their 3-game winning streak. But let’s not forget why App State’s home is called ‘The Rock.’ It has a reputation for being a tough venue for visiting teams, and it won’t be any different for James Madison.

It sure seems like Kelce chose the right team to support.

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

