Why is Roughing the Passer Always Controversial? Play Involving Patrick Mahomes Once Again Sparks Debate

Oindrila Chowdhury
Published

Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) drops back to pass during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

In the Q3 of the 2024 NFL season opener between the Chiefs and the Ravens, with just 12:19 left on the clock, a “roughing the passer penalty” on Ravens’ pass rusher Justin Madubuike changed everything.

Madubuike’s hit on Mahomes took place after the Chiefs QB had already released the ball. According to the NFL rules, defenders have to ease up and bypass any kind of excessive contact once the ball is thrown.

Madubuike’s tackle was not only late but also forceful, slamming Mahomes into the ground.

This penalty also leads to 15-yard advancement and an automatic first down, where the disqualification of the player is possible for severe infractions.

Usually, the “roughing the passer penalty” is controversial because of its subjective nature, the kind of impact it has on NFL games, and the struggles defenders have to put up with to avoid penalties.

Like every time, the call sparked a debate on social media, with fans accusing the refs of clearly favoring Mahomes. Comparing the Chiefs QB to Tom Brady, one fan suggested that all calls will “go his way” :

A fan called the game “rigged” to favor the Chiefs:

However, some fans conceded that the intensity of the hit justified a RP penalty:

NFL rules are pretty strict about protecting their QBs, especially when they are defenseless. Thus, the referee considered Madubuike’s hit as completely unnecessary and too harsh.

The penalty gave the KC Chiefs a fresh set of downs and also made way for their scoring opportunities. Following the penalty, the Chiefs QB connected with WR, Justin Watson for a 25-yard gain and then with Rashee Rice for a 33-yard gain.

This momentum shift led the Chiefs Kingdom deep into the Ravens’ territory and put a lot of pressure on the latter’s defense.

Moreover, the impact of the “roughing the passer penalty” was quite evident when the Ravens called their first timeout of the second half and tried to halt the reigning Super Bowl champion’s drive and regroup.

