With 25.4 Million Viewership, NFL Draft 2025 Makes History Thanks to Shedeur Sanders Saga

Apr 25, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; A graphic announcing Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders' selection by the Cleveland Browns with the 144th overall pick is seen in the Draft Theater during the third day of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.

Despite the lengthy format and countless guest announcements, the 2025 NFL Draft proved to be a historic one for both the league and advertisers alike. The unprecedented slide of Shedeur Sanders proved to be enough to bring viewers back for days two and three of the event, helping the league set record-breaking viewership totals.

An average of 7.5 million viewers marked a 27% increase from last year’s event, suggesting that what’s good for the goose isn’t necessarily good for the Sanders. Round 1 of the draft saw an average of 13.6 million viewers, making it the second-highest rated draft in NFL history.

From there, Sanders’ draft day debacle became the main attraction. Day 2 of the draft maintained an average of 7.5 million viewers, but an average viewership of 4.3 million for Day 3 set an all-time record for third round viewership. It totalled to 25.4 viewership.

While the numbers certainly reflect the fatigue that many fans experience throughout the back-half of the draft, they also reflect the former Buffalo’s ability to attract attention. After being listed as a potential top-10 prospect, fans were left in awe after seeing him fall out of the first round.

Thankfully, dedicated viewers were rewarded for their patience by getting to see Sanders celebrate with his family after the Cleveland Browns selected him with the 144th overall pick in the draft. The league is unlikely to outdo the viewership totals of the 2020 NFL Draft, which were heavily influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic, but these kinds of numbers are certainly encouraging to an organization that is currently trying to cultivate some international influence.

Shedeur Sanders rookie jerseys are flying off of shelves

With many fans believing that Sanders was unfairly targeted by NFL executives, Sanders has become a rather sympathetic figure in the eye of the public. After seeing him endure prank calls and what was quite literally an all-time fall in the rankings, the masses have begin to show their support for the 23-year-old signal caller.

According to the NFL’s most recent postings on rookie jersey sales following the draft, Sanders ranks third overall in terms of most sold merchandise. The 2024 Golden Arm winner will enter the league as one of the most polarizing backups in recent memory.

Despite setting an all-time FBS career record for pass completion percentage, Sanders’ status in the Browns’ QB room will likely depend on the state of Joe Flacco and their initial QB pick in the draft, Dillon Gabriel. Given his larger-than-life personality, however, it’s possible that his presence could loom large in the face of either Flacco and Gabriel struggling.

Nevertheless, Sanders will certainly attract some extra eyeballs to what has otherwise been an unwatchable Browns team. Should he prove to be capable of more than what his draft stock currently indicates, then Cleveland would have their first potential star for what would be the first time in a long time.

For now, the Colorado product will have to focus on climbing the ranks of the Brown’s roster, something that might be easier said than done given the team’s recent investments in the position.