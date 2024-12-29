“Worthy of Every Penny”: Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Weigh in on Netflix Paying Beyoncé $20M for Halftime Show

Beyonce onstage during a campaign event at Shell Energy Stadium on Friday October25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Trish Badger/imageSPACE /MediaPunch Copyright: ximageSPACEx

Queen Bey ate and left no crumbs at the Christmas Day NFL halftime show on Netflix. As expected, she got paid the big bucks for it. And rightfully so. Many reports suggest that she took home a cool $20 mil for her 13-minute extravaganza.

Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, for one, believe she deserved all of it, plus some more. A sassy Ocho passionately reacted to hearing the amount on her paycheck with, “Worthy of it. Worthy of every penny. And the change.”

Unc, too, was in awe of her performance and gushed about it on ‘Nightcap’:

“She did what she did. Did what she was supposed to do. Did what I expect to see when I see Beyoncé. She was sensational.”

Beyoncé turned the halftime show into a personal concert for NFL fans. The pop star dazzled with an exceptional, star-studded performance featuring special guests like Post Malone, Shaboozey, and her 12-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

While the primary attraction at NRG Stadium was supposed to be the NFL game between the Houston Texans and the Baltimore Ravens, the spotlight was undeniably on #BeyonceBowl.

Singer-songwriter Shaboozey performed alongside Beyoncé for the song “Spaghetti,” followed by Post Malone joining them for “Levi’s Jeans.” The rapper and Queen Bey fittingly donned denim as they entertained the crowd in front of a truck covered in denim.

The showstopper was certainly when Blue Ivy danced next to her mother during “Texas Hold ‘Em,” a track that had topped both the country and pop charts earlier this year.