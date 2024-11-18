Beyoncé’s Half-Time Show: NFL Fans Revisit Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Fight to Warn Netflix About Glitches

On left- Beyonce and on right- Mike Tyson (black gloves) fights Jake Paul (silver gloves). Credit- Imagn Images

The NFL, in search of new revenue streams, added Netflix to a long list of streaming platforms set to broadcast the games. The streaming giants will cover two Christmas Day games this season- Kansas City at Pittsburgh at 1 p.m. (ET) followed by Baltimore at Houston at 4:30 p.m. (ET).

To make it a special day, 32-time Grammy winner Beyoncé will perform at halftime of the Ravens vs Texans game.

However, this has worried the fans, who are expecting nothing but disappointment again from Netflix. The streaming giants botched the streaming of the much-anticipated fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. The viewers complained that their screens froze as Netflix faced technical difficulties, unable to handle the traffic on its site.

Fans trolled Netflix, pointing out their previous blunder. Many don’t believe that streaming giants will be able to handle the load and their servers will probably crash. Others urged Netflix to fix their servers before then:

The whole halftime pic.twitter.com/dLKz65LGOk — BET99 Ontario (@BET99ON) November 18, 2024

Another chimed in and wrote,

the beehive + NFL fans, yet them Netflix servers are gonna be cooked — Jono Barnes (@JonoBarnes) November 18, 2024

A user commented,

are you sure your servers can handle it?? — doof (@doofinc_) November 18, 2024

Others stated,

Netflix servers better step up lol — Alex ✞ (@GreatRajsel) November 18, 2024

Beyonce posted the announcement on her social media accounts, posting a video of her catching a ball while standing atop a flower-covered car.

The singer will perform in her hometown of Houston and the performance will take place at NRG Stadium at 4:30 PM ET, on Dec. 25.

She will be singing the songs from her recently released country- album, Cowboy Carter. The NFL is getting $75 million per game from Netflix to allow the streaming giant to livestream the two Christmas Day games.