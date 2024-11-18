mobile app bar

Beyoncé’s Half-Time Show: NFL Fans Revisit Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Fight to Warn Netflix About Glitches

Ayush Juneja
Published

Beyonce

On left- Beyonce and on right- Mike Tyson (black gloves) fights Jake Paul (silver gloves). Credit- Imagn Images

The NFL, in search of new revenue streams, added Netflix to a long list of streaming platforms set to broadcast the games. The streaming giants will cover two Christmas Day games this season- Kansas City at Pittsburgh at 1 p.m. (ET) followed by Baltimore at Houston at 4:30 p.m. (ET).

To make it a special day, 32-time Grammy winner Beyoncé will perform at halftime of the Ravens vs Texans game.

However, this has worried the fans, who are expecting nothing but disappointment again from Netflix. The streaming giants botched the streaming of the much-anticipated fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson. The viewers complained that their screens froze as Netflix faced technical difficulties, unable to handle the traffic on its site.

Fans trolled Netflix, pointing out their previous blunder. Many don’t believe that streaming giants will be able to handle the load and their servers will probably crash. Others urged Netflix to fix their servers before then:

Beyonce posted the announcement on her social media accounts, posting a video of her catching a ball while standing atop a flower-covered car.

The singer will perform in her hometown of Houston and the performance will take place at NRG Stadium at 4:30 PM ET, on Dec. 25.

She will be singing the songs from her recently released country- album, Cowboy Carter. The NFL  is getting $75 million per game from Netflix to allow the streaming giant to livestream the two Christmas Day games.

