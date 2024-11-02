Yankees Minority Owner Dismisses Tom Brady’s Cryptic Post Following Gisele Bündchen’s Pregnancy News

Gisele Bündchen’s news of third pregnancy spread like wildfire in the entertainment and football world. Just hours after the report surfaced, Tom Brady shared a picture of a setting sun on his story. Thus, leading many to speculate that it was a cryptic message related to the news.

The lyrics in the background song added more suspense. They read, “Oh, mirror in the sky, what is love? Can the child within my heart rise above? Can I sail through the changing ocean tides?”

While nothing confirmed that the QB’s story was concerning his ex-wife, Yankees minority owner, Patrick Bet-David, had a special message for Tom on his show Valuetainment. He said-“I wouldn’t even do the cryptic stuff if I was him.”

He urged the 7x Super Bowl winner to focus on his new career and urged the former couple to focus on the kids they share together, to make sure they are not impacted by the situation in any way.

As the conversation continued on the PBD Podcast, other guests highlighted how the circumstance seemed like a challenge to Brady more than anything else. They stated how hard it would be for the QB to maintain his demeanor while seeing his ex-wife with her new boyfriend.

While Bet-David is of the opinion Brady’s post is about Gisele, and that he is impacted by her pregnancy, a source informed Page Six that Brady is completely fine with the information, albeit surprised.

Gisele Bündchen’s pregnancy stunned Tom Brady

According to Page Six, an insider revealed that Tom Brady never imagined his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen to have a baby with her current boyfriend, Joaquim Valente. He revealed:

“Tom knew that things were serious between Gisele and Joaquin but never imagined they would be having a child together.”

The source further revealed that after the initial shock wore off, Tom expressed that he was happy for the supermodel. After all, at the end of the day, his children and career are his sole focus.

The former Patriots QB recently became a minority stakeholder in the Las Vegas Raiders franchise and has a lot on his plate. There haven’t been any confirmed updates about his love life, but he has been spending his off time with his kids – Jack, 17, whom he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan, Benjamin, 14, and daughter Vivian, 11.