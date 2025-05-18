“What’s Left to Eat?”: Caleb Williams’ Strict Dietary Restrictions From Following Tom Brady’s Routine Catch Fans Off Guard

If you’re a foodie, the TB12 method isn’t for you. Even if you’re just a regular eater, the Tom Brady diet — also known as the TB12 method — still isn’t for you. So, who is it for? Well, apparently, Caleb Williams.

Advertisement

The Bears QB, who’s entering his second season in the NFL, has been following the strict regimen (emphasis on strict) since last season. The guy can basically eat only a select few items, and what he can’t eat is mind-boggling. It includes things most of us consume day to day. Yes, day to day, even for vegans.

The dairy products that are off-limits: milk, cheese, yogurt, and ice cream. Alcoholic beverages have to be off your cupboard too. Wine, beer, or any alcoholic drinks are a no-no. And it gets even crazier.

Things that we have in our regular diet, like bread, pasta, cereal, and baked goods, can’t be consumed by a fellow TB12 diet follower. Bacon, sausages, deli meats, yeah, kiss those goodbye too.

Snacks, chips, cookies, cakes, pastries, white sugar, and candies can’t be eaten either (surprise, surprise). Even table salt is off-limits. Although MSG is understandable due to its high sodium content, which can lead to high blood pressure.

Now, let’s get to the fruits and vegetables: tomatoes, eggplant, potatoes, peppers, lentils, chickpeas, and soy products can’t be eaten. Another set of beverages, like coffee, caffeinated tea, and energy drinks, are totally off.

There are still some things left on the list. You can see the rest below:

Legendary: Last season, Bears star QB Caleb Williams began Tom Brady’s TB12 diet: Since starting the diet, he can no longer eat… • Dairy: Milk, cheese, yogurt, or ice cream

• No Beer, Wine, or any alcoholic beverages

• Bacon, sausages, deli meats, and red meat should also… pic.twitter.com/mdLxxKxpho — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 17, 2025

As expected, football fans, or any sane internet users, aren’t convinced at all by the food list of what people can’t eat while following the TB12 method.

“What’s left to eat?” one confused user asked. “Mmmmm delicious bowls of ice,” another sarcastic user penned.

“This is really something we should all do but can’t afford,” this optimistic guy wrote.

“I have a question? What can he eat??” a confused user pondered.

For those of you wondering the same question, we’ve got you covered. Allowed fruits include blueberries, apples, oranges, bananas, and strawberries.

As for vegetables, spinach, broccoli, kale, carrots, tomatoes, and other nightshades make the cut. Whole grains like quinoa, brown rice, and oats are also allowed. Not exactly exciting, but it’s something.

When it comes to protein, salmon, chicken, and eggs are on the menu, along with plant-based options like tofu, avocado, and olive oil.

We wish you good luck if you think you’re cut out for this diet. We’re not doubting you here; we’re simply saying it won’t be easy.