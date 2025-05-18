mobile app bar

“What’s Left to Eat?”: Caleb Williams’ Strict Dietary Restrictions From Following Tom Brady’s Routine Catch Fans Off Guard

Samnur Reza
Published

Caleb Williams and Tom Brady

Caleb Williams (left) Tom Brady (right); Credit – USA TODAY Sports

If you’re a foodie, the TB12 method isn’t for you. Even if you’re just a regular eater, the Tom Brady diet — also known as the TB12 method — still isn’t for you. So, who is it for? Well, apparently, Caleb Williams.

The Bears QB, who’s entering his second season in the NFL, has been following the strict regimen (emphasis on strict) since last season. The guy can basically eat only a select few items, and what he can’t eat is mind-boggling. It includes things most of us consume day to day. Yes, day to day, even for vegans.

The dairy products that are off-limits: milk, cheese, yogurt, and ice cream. Alcoholic beverages have to be off your cupboard too. Wine, beer, or any alcoholic drinks are a no-no. And it gets even crazier.

Things that we have in our regular diet, like bread, pasta, cereal, and baked goods, can’t be consumed by a fellow TB12 diet follower. Bacon, sausages, deli meats, yeah, kiss those goodbye too.

Snacks, chips, cookies, cakes, pastries, white sugar, and candies can’t be eaten either (surprise, surprise). Even table salt is off-limits. Although MSG is understandable due to its high sodium content, which can lead to high blood pressure.

Now, let’s get to the fruits and vegetables: tomatoes, eggplant, potatoes, peppers, lentils, chickpeas, and soy products can’t be eaten. Another set of beverages, like coffee, caffeinated tea, and energy drinks, are totally off.

There are still some things left on the list. You can see the rest below:

As expected, football fans, or any sane internet users, aren’t convinced at all by the food list of what people can’t eat while following the TB12 method.

“What’s left to eat?” one confused user asked. “Mmmmm delicious bowls of ice,” another sarcastic user penned.

“This is really something we should all do but can’t afford,” this optimistic guy wrote.

“I have a question? What can he eat??” a confused user pondered.

For those of you wondering the same question, we’ve got you covered. Allowed fruits include blueberries, apples, oranges, bananas, and strawberries.

As for vegetables, spinach, broccoli, kale, carrots, tomatoes, and other nightshades make the cut. Whole grains like quinoa, brown rice, and oats are also allowed. Not exactly exciting, but it’s something.

When it comes to protein, salmon, chicken, and eggs are on the menu, along with plant-based options like tofu, avocado, and olive oil.

We wish you good luck if you think you’re cut out for this diet. We’re not doubting you here; we’re simply saying it won’t be easy.

About the author

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. He still vividly remembers his first-ever fixture: a 2011 matchup between the Patriots and Raiders, where Brady led his team to a 31-19 victory. Even so, Samnur believes Brady’s best performance came against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, a game he still revisits from time to time. Samnur diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and even the NCAA. Thus, he considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 1000 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over a year ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in Demon's Souls. Having recently learned how to ride a bike, he now wishes to travel almost everywhere on it.

