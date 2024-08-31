“You Are an Earth Angel”: $1 Million Donation Effort Gets Pat McAfee High Praise from Singer Jerry Roll

Pat McAfee has been generous over the years, giving back to the communities that made him what he is today. He opened his checkbook once again for his alma mater, West Virginia University, donating a million dollars to WVU’s NIL collective. The former Colts Punter has been lauded by many for the move. Country rock singer Jelly Roll also joined the list.

He showered McAfee with some high praise, even calling the latter an Angel.

Singer Jelly Roll took to X(formerly Twitter) reacting to Pat’s promise of $1 million during his live show in Morgantown. The country artist expressed his love and admiration for the former Punter, calling him an angel on earth.

“Pat you are an earth angel my brother. Love you bubba.“

Pat you are an earth angel my brother. Love you bubba @PatMcAfeeShow https://t.co/CJ7OaAFXX3 — Jelly Roll (@JellyRoll615) August 31, 2024

McAfee promised to donate a million dollars to Country Roads Trust as a gift from him and other WVU football alumni. He thanked the WVU team for hospitality towards him and his former teammates before announcing the donation.

“From our West Virginia team to this new West Virginia team, we want to say thank you for the hospitality. We wanna say thank you to West Virginia. I will be donating $1M to the West Virginia NIL Collective from the entire team I played alongside. I was VERY lucky to be on that team and this is from ALL of us.”

We wanna say thank you to West Virginia.. I will be donating $1M to the West Virginia NIL Collective from the entire team I played alongside.. I was VERY lucky to be on that team and this is from ALL of us #WVUPMSLive pic.twitter.com/nsqPwbVuip — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 30, 2024

Pat had some great memories during his time at Morgantown, playing three seasons from 2005 to 2008. McAfee and his crew traveled to West Virginia to host a live college gameday show as the Mountaineer Football team hosted the no.8 ranked Penn State. The show aired live on ESPN2 in front of the Life Sciences Building in Morgantown with many in attendance.

Three years before he inked his $85 million deal with ESPN, he generously pledged a whopping $1 million to WVU Children’s Hospital. This is the place where he learned what it means to truly serve the community.

However, generosity on the day didn’t stop at just the 1$ million. He also promised money to certain fans and agreed to pay someone’s tuition.

Pat McAfee Puts One College Kid’s Tuition on the Line For One Shot

McAfee left Morgantown with a few million dollars less in his bank account. Aside from a million dollars to his old stomping grounds, he also promised to pay a fan’s tuition. However, there were certain strings attached to it.

As reported by WBOY, the WVU alumnus and Knicks Guard, Deuce McBride was also present on the show and Pat promised to pay a kid’s tuition if Deuce made one basket in three attempts from what was a considerable distance.

McBride pulled off the shot on his first attempt, and as a result, McAfee will now deliver on his word. Pat also announced that he would pay 10 grand each to two fans who showed up at 3 a.m. to enjoy the show.

Plum High School, another of Pat’s old stomping grounds, also received $2 million from him three years ago, with money going to soccer, basketball, youth lacrosse, wrestling, baseball, football, and high school athletics.

McAfee knows his priorities and loves to give back.