“You F*king C***ucker”: Travis Kelce Hilarious Confront His Brother Jason While Reminiscing His ‘Alcohol-Laden’ 21st Birthday

Kansas City superstar TE Travis Kelce is known for being a party animal. And people certainly love it. Though the stories of his parties are always upped by the next, he recently threw light on his alcohol-laden 21st birthday. He ended up narrating how his Eagles brother Jason Kelce had a huge part to play in it.

In a recent episode of the New Heights podcast, the younger Kelce reminisced about his “good ol’ days” as he hung out with his brother more. And the time he was held by 4 strong men on his birthday so that his big brother Jason could pour a bottle of Tequila in his mouth.

Travis Kelce Reminisces About His 21st Birthday

Before the two Kelce brothers made it to the big league NFL, they were at the University of Cincinnati, shaping themselves into what they are today. And in a recent episode of their New Heights podcast, they looked back at those “good ol’ days” as Travis turned 21. Moreover, it was how Jason “forced alcohol upon” Travis that had all the heads turning toward this party animal’s story. Travis shared how his bed smelled like tequila for a year. Later, when older brother Kelce asked about the “why” behind it, Travis said,

“Cause there was a random bottle of Jose Cuervo gold sitting in the living room, and uh, it was my 21st. It was like a Wednesday or Thursday during the season, so we knew we had to practice in the morning, and sure enough, turning 21, Jason wanted to make sure that alcohol was forced upon me. So, him and just about the entire house, which is offensive and defensive line and Zach Collaros, our quarterback, shoutout, everybody in that house, 127 West Nixon’ they pinned me down, arms, legs.”

In Jason’s own terms, a “classic big brother move” that he apparently doesn’t even remember, Travis recalled how Jason’s cavalry arrived, and his 300-pound men held him by his arms and legs. Though he refused, the older Kelce, in the most ‘Classic move,’ pinched his nose and poured a seeming ‘whole bottle of tequila’ STAT down Travis’s throat.

In younger Kelce’s own terms, “It was the entire f*****ing bottle to the point where I cough up the tequila after one gulp, it goes through my nose, into my eyes, and all over my f****ing bed.” However, after the ‘don’t be dramatic’ banter, Jason ended up wishing his younger Chief’s TE brother a happy birthday, to which he replied, “You F*king C***ucker”. The Kelce brothers have always certainly been tight-knit, with Jason saving Travis at his most crucial time.

A Story of Brotherly Love

Travis Kelce­’s journey to NFL stardom is truly remarkable. He quickly established himself as one of football’s top tight ends, earning a substantial $57.5 million contract in just ten years. But in 2010, Travis faced a significant setback when he faile­d a drug test for marijuana, leading to the loss of his scholarship and a ye­ar-long suspension. Throughout this challenging period, his brothe­r Jason Kelce played a crucial role­ in supporting him as he moved in with Jason. The younger Kelce even took on an $8 per hour tele­marketing job.

Per Inquirer, Jason, who had previously been drafted by Andy Reid during his time with the Eagles, played a key role in convincing the coaches at Cincinnati to give Travis a second chance. This led to Travis’s reinstatement to Cincinnati, which certainly turned his career around.

Andy Reid, who eventually became Travis’s coach on the Chiefs, saw potential in him whilst he played against Temple. And his son kept telling him how ‘This tight end is unbelievable.’ That’s how Reid brought him to the team despite some physical differences from what he expected. The Kelce brothers’ journey is not just about football; it’s a testament to the enduring power of family.