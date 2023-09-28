10 Years Before Signing $57,500,000 Chiefs Deal, Travis Kelce Was Making $8 an Hour While Living With Brother Jason, Who Then Saved His Football Career

Travis Kelce has undoubtedly made it big in the NFL. From being named the best TE in football to bagging a $57,500,000 contract, he has done it all in less than a decade. But he owes it all to his brother Jason Kelce. As it turns out, after getting kicked off the Cincinnati team in 2010, Travis had started working as a telemarketer until his brother saved his career.

Advertisement

Travis Kelce was living with his brother Jason making $8 an hour after his fiasco at the University of Cincinnati back in 2010. He was almost done with his football career when Jason begged the coaches to give him a second chance and exactly one decade later in 2020, the world saw Travis sign a $57.5 million deal.

Travis Kelce Was Once Suspended for Using Marijuana

It’s not like Travis Kelce always had a journey of good fortune. Back during his college times, it was marked by grit and setbacks. Initially, he was a two-star high school recruit who dreamt of playing quarterback. However, Cincinnati was the only school that offered him a shot at tight end and QB roles. It was also the team where his brother Jason Kelce was playing so it made sense for him to join them in his college football journey.

Advertisement

However, his life turned upside down when he failed a drug test during the 2010 season. Apparently, Kelce tested positive for marijuana thus costing him his scholarship, This led to a year-long suspension for the Chiefs’ superstar. During this challenging period, Kelce started living with his brother.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cxtro44tWUn/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

In the meantime, he also took a job as a telemarketer for $8 an hour. This was quite the change from his original aspirations of playing as a QB. At that time, per Inquier, it was Jason Kelce who pleaded to the coaches at Cincinnati for a second chance for his brother. Travis took the opportunity with both hands thus leading his reinstatement to the first team. This marked the beginning of his football redemption.

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s Relationship is Getting Stronger Day by Day

The Kelces’ story soon took another fascinating turn. It was the time when Andy Reid, who had drafted Jason Kelce during his tenure with the Eagles, consulted Jason before bringing Travis to the Chiefs. Recalling himself seeing Kelce play, Reid said in one of the episode of the New Heights podcast,

“This guy I saw play against Temple and my son kept telling me – ‘This tight end is unbelievable. Kelce’s brother is, like, incredible. I mean, he’s 265 pounds, he’s a beast.’ Then I get him and he’s like 240, but that’s okay. I’m going to bring back a memory for you.”

Advertisement

However, the bond between the Kelce brothers goes beyond football. It’s like a lifeline, a commitment to each other’s success. The success of the ‘New Heights‘ podcast is another example of their unique relationship. If you’ve seen their podcast, one effortlessly experiences blending humor, vulnerability, and insider perspectives. This is what makes the podcast a big hit among sports enthusiasts.