“You Got Silver”: Tom Brady Praises Daughter Vivian’s Cliff Diving Adventures in Italy

Tom Brady’s daughter Vivian Lake joined her dad first in Italy and then in Paris as they enjoyed the Olympic Games together. As Brady shared glimpses from his travels in a vlog titled “72 Hours, at the Olympics,” the father-daughter duo could be seen enjoying cliff diving.

The vlog started with them in Italy before heading to Paris for the Olympics. As they indulged in the fun activity, they couldn’t help but channel the Olympic spirit before they headed to France, as Brady started to rank everyone’s dives and decided on hypothetical podium finishes.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion and his daughter had a clear winner as they gave the gold to Kevin “the camera guy,”

“Oh, Kevin got gold, of course, because he did the backflip. I agree. You [Vivian] got silver, and I didn’t even medal.”

Brady, surprisingly was sheepish in his attempt at diving, relying on his daughter for confidence and tips, and hence did not get a podium finish. After departing the coasts of Italy, Tom and Vivian began their adventure at the 2024 Paris Olympics by attending the tennis matches and then headed to watch beach volleyball.

Brady and daughter have a blast in Paris

The following day had a laid-back feel as Brady and Vivian treated themselves to some sweets at their hotel before heading to watch the swimming competitions.

Day three started with chocolate before watching 11-time gold medalist, Simone Biles at a women’s gymnastics event. They were thrilled by Biles’ vaults and even managed to snap some photos with Team USA’s Suni Lee.

Next, the father and the daughter were seen hanging out with NBA icons like Jayson Tatum, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis at Team USA House. At one point in the vlog, Vivian was seen jokingly commenting that Davis made her dad look “small.”

It seems that the 5× Super Bowl MVP’s retirement has brought a lot of changes in his life- among which is his venture into YouTube. It is great news for the fans as they get to see the personal side of the iconic QB.