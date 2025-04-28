All About Tyler Shough’s Wife Jordan, Who Played Soccer At Oregon

In a move that surprised many, the New Orleans Saints selected quarterback Tyler Shough with the 40th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, bypassing the highly anticipated Shedeur Sanders. Shough’s selection was unexpected, considering his winding college career and status as one of the oldest quarterbacks drafted this year. While the 25-year-old’s NFL dream took a major step forward, it was someone else who stole part of the show on draft day — his wife, Jordan Shough.

Dressed in a sleek, off-the-shoulder white outfit, Jordan’s reaction when Tyler’s name was called quickly went viral. Sitting beside Shough, she celebrated with pure emotion and hugged her husband tightly, immediately capturing the hearts of NFL fans everywhere.

Who is Jordan Shough?

Jordan, born in Eugene, Oregon, is a former collegiate soccer player who once starred for the University of Oregon Ducks. She was born to Brandy and Derek Wormdahl, who were college athletes themselves. Her talent became apparent early on, as she was named Oregon’s 5A State Player of the Year in 2017 while playing for North Eugene High School.

In a 2023 interview with Women in Flight, Jordan reflected deeply on how sports were woven into her upbringing, especially by her mother, who was a former soccer player and coach.

“My mom and dad were both college athletes, so it was just what you did in my family,” she said. “My mom was a soccer player and a coach. I took my first steps on the soccer field, which sounds so cliché, but it’s actually what happened. So, it’s been in my blood; it’s what you do in my family.”

Jordan brought her parents’ passion and competitive spirit to Oregon, where she balanced rigorous academics with collegiate athletics — a mindset that served her well in the future when she supported her husband, Tyler Shough’s, demanding football career.

Jordan and Tyler Shough’s relationship and marriage

Jordan and Tyler met while both were attending the University of Oregon. Their romance blossomed despite Tyler’s football transfers — first to Texas Tech and then to Louisville. Throughout all the moves and career twists, Jordan remained his constant.

In May 2022, Tyler proposed to Jordan in a sweet moment. The couple then officially tied the knot on April 6, 2024, with a beautiful ceremony held in La Jolla, California. Jordan called it “the best day of our lives” in a heartfelt social media post, sharing highlights from their wedding video.

As Tyler embarks on his NFL journey with the New Orleans Saints, Jordan is ready to stand beside him through this new adventure. Moving to a new city and adjusting to NFL life, it’s another exciting step in the couple’s young journey together.

But judging by Jordan’s infectious spirit and athletic background, it’s safe to say she’s more than ready for the challenge. After all, sports and perseverance run in her blood.