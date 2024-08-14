mobile app bar

Brittany Mahomes Finds Humor in Daughter Sterling’s “Practice Swing”

Oindrila Chowdhury
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Brittany Mahomes Instagram: NFL WAG Shares Adorable Visuals of Daughter Sterling Ahead of Little Angel's 3rd Birthday

Brittany Mahomes and Sterling Skye
Credit – Brittany’s Instagram @brittanylynne

In a heartwarming scene, Patrick Mahomes’ daughter Sterling was spotted mimicking a golf swing on the patio on mom Brittany’s Instagram, demonstrating her growing interest in sports–all thanks to her father, who’s also an avid golfer.

The spirited three-year-old was heard exclaiming “That was a practice swing” as her club fully missed the ball.

Brittany lovingly mentioned Sterling’s comment and captioned it with humor, “She really said ‘that was a practice swing'” while tagging the two-time MVP. As the little one continued to miss the second and third attempts, Brittany remained supportive and even some pointers to the budding athlete, and encouraged her to move her feet back and then swing.

Sterling finally managed to nail her swing and hit the ball, prompting Brittany to cheer with a “Wohoooo!”

Is it any surprise that Mahomes’ eldest daughter has been bitten by the golfing bug, considering the 3x Super Bowl winner regularly takes his family out for golf outings?

Mahomes hits the course for quality time with his kids

When it comes to football, the Chiefs quarterback is fully focused.  However, he also enjoys playing golflike back in March, Patrick shared a video on Instagram to share his kids’ budding golf skills with his fans.

In the clip, Sterling Skye and son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III were seen enjoying a sunny day on the golf course.

While Sterling confidently swung a toy golf club and hit the ball, her younger brother, Bronze playfully tapped the ball with a club before it rolled away.  

Brittany also posted photos of Bronze during their time on the course, where the toddler looked chic in his golfing attire- red Adidas joggers, an Adidas hoodie, and black and white checkered Vans sneakers.

Previously, Mahomes wished for his children to have the freedom to explore their interests without feeling pressured to follow in his football footsteps and it seems Sterling might’ve picked her choice of career already. 

Post Edited By:Nidhi

About the author

Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

x-iconfacebook-iconlinkedin-icon

Oindrila is a seasoned sports journalist with over 2 years of experience covering the NFL and MLB. With Sportskeeda and Pinkvilla, she has a combined portfolio of 1000+ published articles under her name. When Oindrila is not glued to covering the news, you might find her deciphering the stock market or keeping up with the next hot fashion trend.

Read more from Oindrila Chowdhury

Share this article

Don’t miss these