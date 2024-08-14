Brittany Mahomes Finds Humor in Daughter Sterling’s “Practice Swing”

In a heartwarming scene, Patrick Mahomes’ daughter Sterling was spotted mimicking a golf swing on the patio on mom Brittany’s Instagram, demonstrating her growing interest in sports–all thanks to her father, who’s also an avid golfer.

The spirited three-year-old was heard exclaiming “That was a practice swing” as her club fully missed the ball.

Brittany lovingly mentioned Sterling’s comment and captioned it with humor, “She really said ‘that was a practice swing'” while tagging the two-time MVP. As the little one continued to miss the second and third attempts, Brittany remained supportive and even some pointers to the budding athlete, and encouraged her to move her feet back and then swing.

Sterling finally managed to nail her swing and hit the ball, prompting Brittany to cheer with a “Wohoooo!”

Sterling’s got the cutest “practice swing”! This kid is a natural. pic.twitter.com/ucTSh5s53y — PopStrom (@PStrom50480) August 13, 2024

Is it any surprise that Mahomes’ eldest daughter has been bitten by the golfing bug, considering the 3x Super Bowl winner regularly takes his family out for golf outings?

Mahomes hits the course for quality time with his kids

When it comes to football, the Chiefs quarterback is fully focused. However, he also enjoys playing golf—like back in March, Patrick shared a video on Instagram to share his kids’ budding golf skills with his fans.

In the clip, Sterling Skye and son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III were seen enjoying a sunny day on the golf course.

While Sterling confidently swung a toy golf club and hit the ball, her younger brother, Bronze playfully tapped the ball with a club before it rolled away.

Brittany also posted photos of Bronze during their time on the course, where the toddler looked chic in his golfing attire- red Adidas joggers, an Adidas hoodie, and black and white checkered Vans sneakers.

Previously, Mahomes wished for his children to have the freedom to explore their interests without feeling pressured to follow in his football footsteps and it seems Sterling might’ve picked her choice of career already.