“Obviously I’d love to be part of the IPL in 2022”: David Warner has confirmed his intention of returning in IPL 2022

David Warner: The Australian superstar was sacked from captaincy by the Sunrisers Hyderabad this season. He is expected to be released by SRH ahead of the IPL 2022 mega-auctions.

David Warner, one of the most destructive T20 batsmen had a forgettable IPL 2021. The SRH side finished at the bottom position, and Warner was even removed from the first eleven. Warner has been an integral part of the SRH camp for years, whereas he also won the IPL 2016 as the skipper of the side.

During his recent interview with ESPN Cricinfo, Warner expressed his displeasure of getting dropped. Warner said, “I had four bad games, two run-outs in that, on slow and low wickets in Chennai. It’s difficult, a bitter pill to swallow but I don’t think I will ever get answers and must move on”.

David Warner’s “Farewell” Message to SRH Fans

The retention policies of IPL 2022 are still not clear, but it is almost certain that Warner won’t get retained. Warner said, “Sometimes you get the feeling that you’re not going to be retained by a franchise, with little signs that you could see in and around the group.”

David Warner has been a fan-favourite amongst the SRH fans, and he didn’t miss the opportunity to thank them through an Instagram post.

David Warner’s IPL Record

David Warner is certainly an IPL legend, and his records speak from himself. He has scored 4014 IPL runs at an average of 49.55, whereas his S/R has been 142.59. Warner’s 2016 IPL winning campaign as a captain makes his CV even stronger.

Will David Warner Play in IPL 2022

With IPL 2022 mega auctions around the corner, Warner is going to be a hot property amongst the franchises that are looking for a proven leader. Warner has also confirmed that he will be available for the upcoming IPL 2022 campaign.

He said, “Obviously I’d love to be part of the IPL in 2022. I obviously started my career at Delhi, played with Sunrisers, and yet the final chapter of my career, I still have a long time left in these leagues, and there are plenty of runs left. I’ll be looking forward to whatever opportunities present itself and I’ll give it my 100%.”