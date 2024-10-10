Gabby Thomas and Masai Russell Among First to Celebrate Sunisa Lee’s Glamour Woman of the Year Award

Aug 4, 2024; Paris, France; Sunisa Lee of the United States waves after winning the bronze medal on the second day of gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jack Gruber-Imagn Images

Sunisa Lee experienced some of the best days of her life at the Olympics, and recently she added another feather to her cap. Honoring her strength and ability to fight back against all odds, she received a prestigious title, and fellow athletes and fans cheered her on.

Glamour recently revealed a list of inspirational women who significantly contributed to their respective fields in some way. Calling it the ‘Women Of The Year’ campaign, the list contained several female celebrities, from singer-songwriters to athletes who inspired the world.

Lee was one of them and expressed her gratitude in her recent Instagram post. Stunning fans with a sparkly gray dress by Oscar de la Renta, she accepted the award and considered it an honor to be amongst the many icons she looked up to.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunisa Lee (@sunisalee)

Meanwhile, the athlete world dropped by in the comments section in heaps and bunches, cheering the Olympian on for her achievement. From compliments on her outfit to unbridled joy at the award, they poured their hearts out under the post.

Track and field icon Masai Russell couldn’t take her eyes off of Lee.

“Dress is beautiful…”

Fellow gymnastics icon Kayla DiCello proclaimed her love and appreciation.

“i love u.”

Basketball icon Paige Bueckers expressed her awe watching Lee stun at the awards.

“A whole superstar.”

Retired American gymnast Alicia Sacramone Quinn beamed with pride at the Olympian’s feats.

“Proud of you love!”

Gabby Thomas expressed herself with a star emoticon in the comments.

Besides these athletes, icons like Trinity Thomas, Hezly Rivera, and Maia Shibutani also praised Lee.

“You’re amazing…”

This year was a game changer for the Auburn University alumni who had to pull out of the sport briefly after an unexpected tragedy. She found out that she had two rare kidney diseases that put her career in gymnastics at risk.

However, ever since she took a break from the NCAA and worked on her strength and capacity, Lee gradually recovered her skills just enough to make it to the top of the roster. While she couldn’t perform the same tricks as before, she tweaked her routines to level up with her physical strength.

Her appearance at the Olympics was nothing short of an inspiration, and while she’s still navigating through her diagnosis, she’s incredibly happy about her progress.