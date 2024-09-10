Gabby Thomas Joins Sunisa Lee for Tommy Hilfiger Show at NYFW

While Gabby Thomas has already conquered the track and academics with her speed and intellect, fans now believe she has a chance at a third career. At least that’s the theory emerging ever since her appearance at the New York Fashion Week, with outfits provided by Tommy Hilfiger. Recently, however, she also teased a pairing up with fellow Olympian Sunisa Lee, thus amping up the style quotient.

The Olympians took to Instagram to share their glammed-up looks for the event and had a blast watching various designers showcase their works. Dressed in shades of brown and donning coats with classy accessories, the duo looked stunning as they posed for pictures.

Later, after they wrapped up pleasantries and photo ops for the apparel brand, they joined several other celebrities on a ferry for Tommy Hilfiger’s after-party. Giving them a true taste of New York, the brand organized a gathering that witnessed a surprise concert from Wu-Tang Clan.

Both Thomas and Lee were amazed and delighted by the performance and recorded a glimpse of the show that Vogue’s official account shared later. As they had a good time unwinding on the occasion, they also flaunted their flawless make-up and updos that fans appreciated.

Later, Thomas also made a stunning appearance at designer Carolina Herrera’s fashion show, which featured some of the A-listers from Hollywood, including Nina Dobrev. The sprinter donned the designer’s classic white ruched drop waist midi dress paired with a green clutch and some heels.

Previously, Thomas already had some fun time shuffling through NYFW and the US Open, along with her fellow track athletes. She posted pictures with some of her colleagues, including Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, Junelle Bromfield, and many more.

Later, she filmed some fun short-form content, proclaiming her love for the honey deuces from the US Open bar. Dressed in a blue top with a sweater and some jeans, the outfit was appropriate for a sporty event with a trendy twist.

The Carolina Herrera show was one of her final events at the Big Apple, although her heart was full with the amount of pampering and dress-up opportunities she got. Thomas’ time in NYC ended on a high note, giving her enough fuel to practice for further races this season.