Aaron Shackell Secures Finals Spot With Third-Place Finish in 400M Freestyle; Kieran Smith’s Olympic Dreams Shatter

The men’s 100-meter breaststroke was followed by the 400-meter freestyle. In Heat 4, the audience was expecting some spectacular action as two American swimmers, Aaron Shackell and Kieran Smith, were here to exhibit their abilities at the Paris Olympics. However, the entire race was extremely difficult for the Team USA athletes, with only one of them securing a coveted final position.

There’s no semi-final in this event, so the eight swimmers with the fastest timings from all heats will qualify. The instant the whistle blew, all of the swimmers on the grid jumped into the water, and because 400 meters was a lengthy race, they remained calm and did not rush.

Samuel Short of Australia led for many laps before being overtaken in the last few meters by Brazil’s Guilherme Costa. Aside from the swim for the lead, Korean swimmer Kim Woomin and American swimmer Aaron Shackell competed for third place.

Both of them fought in a close race, but the Brazilian won first place with a 3:44.23 and the Austrian took second with a 3:44.88, while the American swimmer finished third with a 3:45.45. Shackell edged Woomin by 0.07 seconds, and Kieran Smith finished sixth on the grid.

Smith finished 11th overall among athletes from all heats, and with just eight qualifying, his dreams of winning a coveted Olympic medal were dashed.