Heartbreak for Americans as Aaron Shackell Falls to Last Place; Lukas Maertens Clinches 400M Freestyle Gold at Paris Olympics

While the American ladies dominated the 100-meter butterfly, Aaron Shackell finished last in the men’s 400-meter freestyle, failing to compete with the swimmers on the grid. The performance undoubtedly crushed the hearts of American supporters, but the swimming world was in awe when German swimmer Lukas Maertens won the Olympic gold with his fantastic swim.

Since the start of the race, Maertens was far ahead of his competitors, being very close to the world record. This was an uncommon sight, according to the commentators, and there was a big opportunity for the German swimmer to not only win the Olympic gold medal but also break the 400-meter freestyle world record.

As laps occurred, Maertens was in the lead, with little to no competition from the other swimmers on the grid. With a comfortable margin of 0.43 seconds, Lukas Maertens won his maiden Olympic gold medal with a time of 3:41.78.

The 22-year-old fell just short of breaking the world record time. However, as he matures, the German athlete will aim for more medals as opportunities arise in the future.

Lukas Maertens So Close, Yet So Far

The men’s 400-meter freestyle saw a new Olympic champion emerge by displaying a superior performance and holding off the other rivals. However, Lukas Maertens stunned the swimming world not only with his coveted gold medal but also with how he sprinted the first three laps, considerably ahead of the world record mark.

Back in 2009, Paul Biedermann set the record with a 3:40.07, and many swimming legends have attempted but failed to achieve this feat. However, Lukas came close to the world record at the German Swimming Championships in April 2024, finishing in 3:40.33.

Certainly, his pace was insufficient in the final lap of the Paris Olympics due to the fatigue that all competitors experienced in a certain segment of swimming, but Maertens has a lot of potential in the years to come.