After Defeating Sha’Carri Richardson in Paris, Julien Alfred Receives Warm Welcome From Hometown: “Why We Love Sports”

Track and field saw two of the most compelling rivals battling it out this year through sprinting. America’s Sha’Carri Richardson and St. Lucian Julien Alfred went head-to-head several times this season, with various victories and surprises. Now that Alfred has finally returned home, she witnessed a warm welcome from her people.

A short video shared on X by Citius Magazine showed a grand procession for the national hero as she finally returned home. St. Lucia, a small island country in the Caribbean, got its first-ever Olympic medal, a gold one at that, courtesy of the sprinting icon. And now, they were ready to welcome her home with cheers and applause.

A customized BMW painted in blue and sporting Alfred’s photo and name from the Paris Olympics stood in the spotlight. Several people gathered along with music and banners as they waited for their Olympic champion to arrive in style.

From young schoolchildren to elderly sports enthusiasts, everyone screamed and cheered when they spotted Alfred waving the national flag as she passed through the roads.

Although she was now an Olympic and Diamond League champion, the sprinter stayed true to her roots and did not hesitate to interact with school kids, who applauded her on the way.

After winning the first-ever Olympic medals for Saint Lucia, Julien Alfred finally returned home and was welcomed by thousands of adoring fans. Saint Lucia prime minister @philipjpierrelc has declared that Sept. 27th will be "Julien Alfred Day" and a public holiday.

As the celebrations continued, the Prime Minister of St. Lucia, Philip J. Pierre, announced that 27th September would officially be called ‘Julien Alfred Day.’ The country will treat it as a national holiday in honor of their first-ever Olympic gold medalist.

Citius Magazine pointed out how an achievement led to such a grand reception and the unique ways in which people celebrate athletes and their achievements. Perhaps that’s why sports and athletes will always be special across various domains worldwide.

“This is why we love sports…”

Alfred quickly rose to popularity as the underdog who put her tiny country on the map. Her on-track rivalry with Richardson picked up during the Olympics when fans began noticing the St. Lucian’s potential.

Soon after, the excitement surrounding both women only increased when they locked horns again at the Diamond Leagues. Richardson kept her crown up at Zurich after beating Alfred by a narrow margin in the 100m sprint. However, the islander came in strong and fast at Brussels and had the last laugh in their ongoing battle.

Now, as fans wait for the new track season to see how the duo fare, one can’t help but admire Alfred’s sudden emergence. She now has the potential to be up on top with some of the veterans like Shericka Jackson, and until that happens, St. Lucians will continue to celebrate their star.