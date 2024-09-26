Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green Debate Women’s MVP and Clutch Awards for 2024 Track Season

Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green recently discussed the Women’s MVP and Clutch Awards for the 2024 track season on their podcast, Ready Set Go. They shared their perspectives about the standout performances and top female contenders who made a big impact this year with their athletic abilities.

Green began the discussion by selecting his MVP of the year, noting that he would award the title based on the athlete’s impact on the sport and overall performance throughout the season.

“So my MVP would definitely go to Sydney,” the Bahamian sprinter declared with a big smile on his face. Green recognized all of the intriguing things that contributed to Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone’s incredible 2024 season, such as her world record in the 400-meter hurdles and close to surpassing the 4×400-meter relay world record at the coveted Olympic Games.

Besides McLaughlin-Levrone, Green also granted Gabby Thomas an honorable mention for winning three gold medals in the Paris Games. Following the Bahamian sprinter’s statement, Gatlin shared his thoughts on the awards:

“I don’t know, bro; I feel like you reading my mind a little bit for sure.”

The four-time world champion shared Green’s opinions. He highlighted that it was “hard” not to award McLaughlin-Levrone the MVP title for the 2024 season, citing her numerous accomplishments and the level of competition she was on pace to match her peers.

According to Gatlin, the Olympic champion’s achievements in the sport were “insanely difficult,” and she was the perfect athlete who deserved the MVP award.

The retired American sprinter also praised Gabby Thomas’ outstanding campaign, highlighting her performances in important races such as the Texas and World Relays.

He also mentioned how the athlete transitioned back and forth from individual 100 and 200 meters to the 4×100 and 4×400-meter relays. It was not effortless, but she elevated her own athletic standards, finally winning three Olympic gold medals in a single year.

Green presented Masai Russell with the “Clutch” trophy in recognition of her amazing gold medal performance in the women’s 100-meter hurdles in Paris. However, this time, Gatlin chose a different winner in the category, awarding the title to Julien Alfred.

The retired sprinter was impressed with the Saint Lucian runner’s performances during the season. He mentioned how she was exhausted after winning the 100-meter Olympic gold medal, yet she still managed to finish second in the 200 meters.

Alfred did not wrap up her season either. Instead, she continued to compete in Diamond League competitions, and her determination paid off when she emerged victorious in the 100-meter final in Brussels.

Overall, the two-track veterans emphasized that these awards were their personal opinions, and they praised the athletes who put on a fantastic season for the spectators to enjoy.