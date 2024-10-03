Alison dos Santos Shares Excitement After Joining Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track

Aug 10, 2024; Saint-Denis, FRANCE; Bronze medalist Alison Dos Santos (BRA) during the medal ceremony for the men’s 400m hurdles during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Brazilian track star Alison dos Santos expressed enthusiasm after joining Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track. The hurdler, known for his spectacular international results, considers this partnership a crucial step forward in his athletic career.

In a brief interview with GST, dos Santos stated that he was “excited” about the challenges the Slams would bring. The athlete emphasized the primary foundation of Johnson‘s event, which centers on sporting rivalry, ultimately pushing competitors beyond their current capabilities.

He exuded confidence across all categories, particularly the 400-meter hurdles and flat. Dos Santos elaborated that spectators tuning into Grand Slam Track for the upcoming 2025 season would be treated to a comprehensive experience beyond mere track action.

“That we will have even more to show if it’s like, really watch the whole season; you’re going to love it. You’re going to really, really enjoy it because we produce so much. There’s so much things happening, that you can just like, having fun every single day watching a track and field competition.”

During the conversation, they inquired about his thoughts on becoming the first Brazilian to sign with Grand Slam Track. The athlete responded that he was pleased to lead the way from South America because he was interested in showing his fellow athletes in the region that they, too, could become elite athletes and be chosen by the track icon to run in his coveted league.

Dos Santos also expressed pride in being part of something new and revolutionary in the sport. The Brazilian hurdler additionally had a message for his track competitors, stating:

“Once the time comes, are you gonna be ready?”

While dos Santos exhibited confidence in his abilities heading into the 2025 season and enthusiasm about participating in GST, he desired his competition to adopt a similar mindset. He craved their challenge and eagerly anticipated competing alongside them in the slams throughout the season.

The Brazilian hurdler’s achievements in his flourishing track career substantiated that he was indeed a formidable contender. Dos Santos had a successful 2024 season, winning an Olympic bronze medal in the 400-meter hurdles and the Brussels Diamond League Final in the same category.

He validated himself at important track events this year and has set a goal to reach even greater heights in the coming seasons.