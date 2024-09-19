“Changing the Game”: Michael Johnson Unveils Grand Slam Track’s Groundbreaking Prize Money for Athletes, Fans React

Grand Slam Track surprised everyone by releasing the prize money for competitors in first through eighth place. Michael Johnson also shared this wonderful news and was pleased to see how it influenced the sport.

GST’s official X profile posted a monochrome image of Cole Hocker and announced the prize money, adding “a league of our own” in the photo. Johnson’s tournament will give the first-place finisher $100,000, followed by $50,000 for second place and $30,000 for third place.

The competitors who finish in fourth through eighth place will also receive a share of the prize money from the league, ensuring that a broader group of participants benefit from their performance rather than just the top three finishers.

Johnson was delighted as he observed the Grand Slam Track come to shape, knowing that it would usher in many changes in the world of sports.

When the social media post gained traction in the track world, many people, including top athletes like Monzavous Edwards, a.k.a. Raes Take TV, compared it to prize money from significant competitions such as the Diamond League.

Because money is an important part of an athlete’s life, whether they are veterans or newcomers, this fan was relieved that GST would be awarding such large sums.

One of many admirers wanted Johnson’s event to be as popular as tennis’ grand slams.

Watching the athletes about to receive such enormous sums for participating in the events, this fan stated that there is only one missing piece of the puzzle that will make GST one of the top track meetings in the sport.

Grand Slam Track certainly took a daring step this time. Spending such a large sum of money, especially four times in a single-track campaign, was a massive deal since the event, which would debut in 2025, would provide stiff competition to the season’s other track meets.

Aside from the massive purse, GST has already added great athletes to its competitive roster across multiple divisions. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Josh Kerr, Kenny Bednarek, Fred Kerley, and others will compete in the highly anticipated event, which will provide the action that the track world has craved for a long time.