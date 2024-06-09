“He Will Peak at Paris”: Track World Hopeful of Olympic Gold as Lamont Marcell Jacobs Defends His 100M European Championship Title

With more than a month before the Paris Olympics begins, supporters are looking forward to the impending track action. However, prior to the coveted event for European athletes, the European Championship saw the ascent of Lamont Marcell Jacobs in the 100-meter sprint.

According to an Instagram post by European Athletics, the Italian sprinter successfully defended his championship title with an outstanding 10.02, silencing doubters and recovering the trust of his followers, who are now optimistic about his quest for the shining Olympic gold.

Jacobs’ disappointing 2023 season in the 100-meter division raised questions within the track community. The Italian sprinter’s injury rehabilitation phase was difficult, and everyone was losing hope in his ability to reclaim the sport’s top spot.

Even though the 2024 season was difficult for him, he faced all the challenges he could, and, despite a competitive grid in the individual heats, semi-finals, and finals, he was able to obliterate them all to successfully defend his European Championship title. The 0.7 tailwind favored all competitors, but Jacobs took full advantage of it.

This return has caused many admirers to reclaim faith in him, and one fan can already see a pattern emerging.

“He will peak at Paris just like he did for Tokyo.”

All of the puzzle pieces fit into place, and one optimistic fan has a message for the athlete.

“Everything is beautiful, but 10.02, 2 months from the games, we still need work to get to the finals.”

According to this fan, this feat will bring back the competitive 100-meter grid, and Team USA should keep an eye out for the Italian runner.

“USA.. ITALIA NEVER DIES”

Another track enthusiast is simply pleased to see Jacobs’ performance.

“The return of the champion, we’ve been waiting for you and you didn’t betray us, come on Marcel.”

This fan has a message for critics who continue to disbelieve the athlete.

“What’s wrong with human beings ? This guy had won , and instead of celebrating him , you are talking about his time and future. CAN YOU RUN ??????”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by European Athletics (@europeanathletics)

This triumph will significantly increase Jacobs’ confidence for the upcoming season. However, there are plenty of other obstacles and athletes awaiting him in the 100-meter category, as the track world has already set its sights on a certain African sprinter.

Lamont Marcell Jacobs’ 100-meter rival

Noah Lyles, Christian Coleman, Oblique Seville, and Fred Kerley will all give a tough challenge to Lamont Marcell Jacobs, but African sprinter Akani Simbine could be the real deal at the Paris Olympics.

According to Justin Gatlin, the Olympic sprinter has been fantastic in the 100 meters this season, including his 9.90-second world lead at the Atlanta City Games, and with his Oslo Diamond League victory, he has entrenched himself among the sportsmen to watch out for.

He has even included himself in numerous debates because he wants to be the quickest African athlete the world has ever seen. Simbine has ambitious goals this season, but he will let his performance speak for itself at the upcoming track meets.