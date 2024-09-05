“It Really Is a Mental Battle”: Noah Malone Comes Clean on His ‘Worst Part of the Race’

The past few days have witnessed Noah Malone dominating the track and field events at the Paralympics. A podium finish at the 100m T12 sprint wasn’t enough for him since he also went on to win the silver medal in the 400m T12. But even with his physical limitations set aside, many other hiccups hold him back on the track.

Malone sat down with fellow Paralympian Beatriz Hatz for a conversation with Carl Lewis of the Interview Magazine. The athletes discussed their strengths, weaknesses, inspiration, and more.

Lewis was particularly curious about Malone’s challenges on the field since sprinting wasn’t a complex sport to dissect compared to Hatz’s long jump events. He asked the 22-year-old visually impaired athlete about some nuances of his training, including his challenges.

Surprisingly, Malone admitted that the simple elements of a race often created hurdles for him. Constant practice sessions until he got things right, the appropriate way to start the race to avoid a slow push, and most importantly, the mental fortitude required to handle it all were some of the many challenges he faced regularly.

“With the 100, for example, the start can be so technical, and that’s my worst part of the race. I can get frustrated or discouraged sometimes.“

Ultimately, getting into the zone and developing the mental strength necessary to combat the little hiccups is one of his toughest challenges during sprinting.

“If you can take the time to visualize what you’re supposed to do during the race, it’ll come. But it really is a mental battle, just as much as physical.”

Consistent efforts can get him to his goal, and it looks like Malone is already on his way to success with this strategy. After an eventful Men’s 100m T12, where he initially walked away with a silver medal, things eventually worked out in his favor.

Turkish athlete Serkan Yildrim, who had originally won the gold medal, stepped down after authorities discovered that he was ineligible for the category. This upgraded Malone’s silver to gold, and he was over the moon after the announcement. Now, with one Olympic gold and one silver, the Paralympian is making waves with his skill and attitude.