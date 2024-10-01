Noah Malone Joins Team USA Stars at White House to Celebrate Paralympic Victory

The 2024 season marked a watershed event for Noah Malone, who secured his first individual Olympic gold medal in the men’s 100-meter T12 sprint after the disqualification of Turkish runner Serkan Yildirim.

The accomplished paralympian recently visited the White House, evidenced by his latest Instagram post. Malone sported the ‘USA Paralympian’ sweatshirt, complemented by a white Team USA shirt and track pants.

Making the most of this rare opportunity, Malone captured a stunning video showcasing the White House’s impressive facade. During the visit, the athlete and his partner, Ariana Ramsey, created a memorable moment by taking a selfie in front of the event banner.

The athlete’s documentation extended to photographs of President Joe Biden and the iconic Washington Monument, offering a picturesque view from the prestigious venue. Adding a touch of humor to the social media post, Malone captioned it:

“Just chillin at the White House no biggie “

Ramsey also saw this amusing Instagram caption and commented:

“STEALING MY CAPTION IS CRAZY “

“@ariana.gabrielle game is game,” Malone responded to his partner in another hilarious message, while she delivered a wholesome comment stating, “we cute tho ‍↕️.”

Ramsey chronicled the couple’s unforgettable White House experience further on her Instagram account, sharing a carousel of photos. The American rugby sevens player’s post included a selfie with President Biden in the first slide, followed by a picture of herself posing in front of the White House.

She also shared a similar snapshot taken with Malone and a video capturing the President’s interaction with the athletes. The final image in Ramsey’s post featured a group photo of herself with the United States rugby sevens team, which proudly brought home the bronze medal from Paris.

The White House tour proved to be a remarkable experience not only for the couple but also for numerous Team USA athletes, both Olympians and Paralympians, who had demonstrated their exceptional skills in Paris, returning with an array of gleaming medals in various colors.