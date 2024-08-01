Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green Make Bold Prediction for Women’s 200M Following Shericka Jackson’s 100M Withdrawal at Paris Olympics

Aug 25, 2023; Budapest, Hungary; Shericka Jackson (JAM) poses for a photograph after winning the womens 200m race during the 2023 World Athletics Championships at National Athletics Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With track and field activities set to begin, major news broke in the sporting world. Shericka Jackson withdrew from the 100-meter sprint and will concentrate solely on the 200 meters.

This created a heated debate in the community, and with Jackson’s status uncertain, podcast hosts, Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green have made their predictions for the 200-meter sprint finals at the Paris Olympics.

Gatlin, shared his thoughts on the situation, claiming to have seen Jackson train before the prestigious event. While Green agreed with the American sprinter’s statement, he said that he wasn’t aware of how the Jamaican athlete was training, and her withdrawal from the 100 meters surprised him.

The four-time world champion breaks his prediction into two scenarios, referring to a healthy and unhealthy Shericka, saying:

“Healthy Shericka: Shericka, Gabby, Julien Alfred. Not healthy Shericka: I’m gonna go with Gabby to win, Julian Alfred for second, and then Dina Asher-Smith.”

The Bahamian sprinter reviewed the prediction and offered a slightly different viewpoint, stating that even if the Jamaican sprinter is fit to run in the 200 meters, he still sees Gabby Thomas as a likely gold medal winner in Paris. He has been following the American athlete for a long time, and her timings leading up to the Olympic Games are impressive.

Green goes on to say that Shericka Jackson is certainly in form for the 200 meters, but not as much as Thomas, which significantly reduces the Jamaican’s chances of winning the gold medal.

Gatlin agrees with his podcast partner, as Thomas’s success in the London Diamond League was a clear statement that she will not hold back at the Paris Olympics. Jackson’s decision to give up on the 100 meters, has reshaped the competitive landscape in the 100 meters and shifted attention to her American rival.

American rival for the win in 100 meters?

Shericka Jackson’s withdrawal from the 100 meters has paved the way for Sha’Carri Richardson to potentially win the gold medal. The American had long sought the honor, but her participation in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics was canceled due to a one-month suspension by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Went on @CNN to discuss the Sha’Carri Richardson positive test for marijuana and her one-month suspension. Here’s a short clip from the interview. Wrote about it this morning for @SInow: https://t.co/W62JhzQ99n pic.twitter.com/nybQb5rEpT — Chris Chavez (@ChrisChavez) July 2, 2021

Since then, the athlete has matured in her sport and earned numerous awards, including two World Championship titles, which she claimed in Budapest last year. Her major competitor heading into 2024 was Shericka Jackson, but with her withdrawal from the event, Richardson has an opportunity to shine.