From Brittany Brown and Gabby Thomas to Shericka Jackson – Track Veterans Reveal Their Women’s 200m Picks to Look Out for Next Season

This year, the Olympics and following track and field meets saw the uprising of female athletes who gave each other a run for their money. Sprinters from all over the world have emerged as some of the top contenders for the World Championships next season. Track veterans Justin Gatlin and Rodney Green sat to talk about their picks, particularly in the 200m category.

The Jamaicans did not have stellar luck in Paris, with both Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Anne Fraser-Pryce withdrawing from the Olympics. On the other hand, it gave athletes like Julien Alfred the chance to shine bright and bring glory to her country. Americans like Gabby Thomas and Brittany Brown, on the other hand, have already established their dominance on the track.

Given all these athletes might come together, along with several others, in the next season, Gatlin and Green believe that it would be the ultimate showdown. They quickly began listing their favorites and who they thought could bag the 200-meter crown in Tokyo.

Thomas had already made waves with her world record and performance at the Olympic relays. Add to that her appearance at Athlos and coming super-close to the finish line, and you’ve got a tough contender to defeat. Brown has a history along similar lines, with the bonus of bagging the crown for the same event at the grand NYC event. She repeatedly came up as Green’s favorite, who wanted to see more of her strategy on the track.

In the Ready Set Go podcast, the dynamic duo also discussed in detail about Jamaica’s situation and how the next season could come in as a redemption.

“Shericka is very impressive to me man…once you go over her resume from the one to two and the four…Shelly-Anne and Elaine (Thompson-Herah), their resume is impeccable for the one and the two…”

However, amidst Green’s review of Thompson-Herah and his firm belief that she might come in stronger, he still rooted for Brown’s show next season. Calling 2024 the American sprinter’s ‘dream season’, he observed that she had the X-factor necessary to stand up to the Jamaicans.

The question, however, also arises about Thomas being able to hold up her 200-meter crown the next season. Considering how she is currently on a break and, apart from appearing at a handful of events here and there, is mostly resting away, the hopes are up high.

The showdown next season amongst all these ladies from across the globe will be a sight to behold. As they test their pace, time, strength, and more, it will be interesting to see who emerges as the ultimate champion of the 200m sprint.