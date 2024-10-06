Not Committed Yet, Quincy Wilson Eyes NCAA Debut With Official Visit to Texas A&M

Quincy Wilson has garnered a lot of attention ever since his debut at the Paris Olympics track and field event. The 16-year-old not only stole hearts but also showcased a jaw-dropping pace, beating the best of athletes during the 4x400m relay heats. But now, the sprinter needs to make some important decisions about his future.

With an exceptional career trajectory even before college enrollment, Wilson faces the dilemma of going pro straightaway or participating in national-level competitions through the NCAA. The former would help him get sponsors quickly and make the best out of his current reign on track, while the latter would help him get a degree to fall back on and provide a unique experience of college competitions and team spirit.

Up until now, Wilson hadn’t made any statements about where he had eyed his track and field future. However, his recent visit to the Texas A&M might have been a major hint at how he planned on approaching his career.

Texas A&M recently played a football match against Missouri, and Wilson took the opportunity to pay an official visit to the campus. Roaming around the field and interacting with various players and coaches, the young star seemed to have a great time soaking up the college spirit.

He also joined other potential athletes for a photo shoot at the Texas A&M track, posing with their official flag and field uniform. While clarifying that he hadn’t committed to the institute just yet, Wilson seemed to have his mind open to options.

Quincy Wilson on his official visit at Texas A&M (: @QuincyWilson5) pic.twitter.com/1kWyNQkZ8P — Travis Miller (@travismillerx13) October 5, 2024

Interestingly, Texas A&M was the institute where Fred Kerley moved before he turned pro and participated in the Olympics. If Wilson does end up committing to the institute, he would still blossom at the place where his fellow Olympian once stood.

Regardless, the young star seems to be taking some time to decide as he rightly should. He recently also attended the football match between Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills in his hometown, along with fellow track stars Masai Russell, Kenny Bednarek, Kyree King, etc.

Being one of the youngest Olympic athletes on the Team USA roster, Wilson still has a lot of room to strengthen his skills and find his niche. Veterans have already called him a prodigy, and fans can’t wait to see what his prime form would look like.